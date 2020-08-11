Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules

shares
comments
FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules
By:
Aug 11, 2020, 11:18 AM

The FIA is to review the rule that limits radio communication between Formula 1 teams and drivers on the formation lap, and which led to penalties for Haas in Hungary.

The restriction dates back to a technical directive issued in 2017 which used the requirement that drivers have to drive the car "alone and unaided" to stop chatter that could improve starts, specifically regarding clutch bite points. It states that only radio messages concerning safety are allowed.

In Hungary the ruling surfaced in unusual circumstances when both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean discussed a tyre change during the formation lap, and subsequently came in at the end of it to switch to slick tyres and start from the pitlane.

After the race, both received 10-second penalties, much to the frustration of team boss Gunther Steiner, who became even more vocal after Alex Albon received a 5-second sanction for pitching Magnussen out of the British GP.

"I don't think a 10-second [penalty] was appropriate," he said at Silverstone last week. "Because we did the formation lap, but we didn't go back into the formation, we went into the pits, and penalised ourselves, and then we got an additional 10 seconds.

"While somebody can take somebody out the race and get five seconds, and he can still finish in the points. So I think there is a discrepancy between the two penalties.

"We bought this up with the FIA, the Hungary incident, I'm not bringing up the Albon incident, it's not worthwhile for me. I'm okay with that, if everybody gets the same 5-second penalty, if they run somebody off, I'm fine with it as long as it's dealt with consistently.

"But then they have to decide that maybe they risk that people take people out because the penalty is very, very low. But that's not me to do. I don't want to get more penalties, I just want to understand. We did our bit to bring it up to the people who need to know in the FIA."

FIA race director Michael Masi has revealed that the original technical directive will now be reviewed in the context of the Hungarian tyre discussion.

"We will discuss, as we do with all parts of the regulations, anything that needs to be updated, revised, renewed from time to time," he said. "The technical directive to which that relates is not different to any other regulation that may need to be considered reviewed or reviewed and the status quo stays.

"That process lets call it is already underway and we're working with all of the teams, not just individuals."

Masi said the review was prompted internally.

He said: "It was not a request from the teams, it was actually the FIA proactively suggesting that it is something that we collectively review, and understanding the background to it and how it came about, so it will be discussed at all levels of the decision-making process.

"If there are any changes that are deemed necessary then they will be made."

Related video

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work

Previous article

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff

Supercars to race on four consecutive weekends
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to race on four consecutive weekends

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

Australia's proposed new $138 million circuit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Australia's proposed new $138 million circuit

KTM says first MotoGP race win didn't come "by accident"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM says first MotoGP race win didn't come "by accident"

Dovizioso: Past set-ups no longer working on Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
41m

Dovizioso: Past set-ups no longer working on Ducati

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Latest news

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
23m

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work

Nissany to get FP1 outing with Williams in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Nissany to get FP1 outing with Williams in Spain

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff

3h
2
Supercars

Supercars to race on four consecutive weekends

3
Formula 1

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

3h
4
Supercars

Australia's proposed new $138 million circuit

5
MotoGP

KTM says first MotoGP race win didn't come "by accident"

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Latest news

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules
Formula 1

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work
Formula 1

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work

Nissany to get FP1 outing with Williams in Spain
Formula 1

Nissany to get FP1 outing with Williams in Spain

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff
Formula 1

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point
Formula 1

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.