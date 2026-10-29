Formula 1 United States GP

FIA to use AI to help shape future F1 regulations in new AWS partnership

The FIA has partnered with Amazon Web Services to use artificial intelligence in developing future Formula 1 regulations

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 12:16 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

FIA logo

Photo by: Alessio Morgese





Outside the Paddock



Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) will use artificial intelligence from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help draw up the rules for Formula 1's next era of cars, after signing a new global partnership with the tech giant.

Under the deal, AWS becomes the governing body's official AI and cloud computing partner, with its technology to be used across motorsport, including F1.

The biggest change will be felt in how future rules are written. The FIA already uses AWS computing power to run its aerodynamic simulations. Now, AWS will also give the FIA's technical and engineering staff access to AI tools to help them draw up regulations.

"Technology is changing every part of our sport, and the FIA must lead that change," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem explained.

"Our new partnership with AWS will support everything from the cars of the future to the grassroots clubs where so many careers begin. By bringing world-class cloud and AI technology into the heart of the FIA, we can make it simpler for drivers, officials and volunteers to take part, help our Member Clubs work more efficiently, and move closer to our ambition of doubling global motor sport participation. I am delighted to welcome AWS to the FIA family."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President

Photo by: Brett Farmer / LAT Images via Getty Images

Global director of events, sports and entertainment at AWS, Kristin Shaff, added: "Motor sport is one of the most demanding and data-rich environments in the world, and the FIA sits at the center of it — governing the sport, shaping the regulations, and creating opportunities for people to participate at every level.

"We're proud to become the FIA's official AI partner and bring AWS's cloud and AI capabilities to support their mission, across every level of the sport."

AWS will also become an official partner of the FIA Awards and of the FIA Sustainable Innovation Series.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Christian Horner addresses past misconduct allegations in new interview

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

Latest news





Cleetus McFarland set to compete full-time for 2027 ARCA championship



ARCA



ARCA ARCA 2 h



Cleetus McFarland set to compete full-time for 2027 ARCA championship





IndyCar veteran Sting Ray Robb secures United Autosports Asian Le Mans seat



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 5 h



IndyCar veteran Sting Ray Robb secures United Autosports Asian Le Mans seat





Five things to look out for at the F1 Mexico GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



7 h



Five things to look out for at the F1 Mexico GP





Every time NASCAR took a win away due yellow line violations



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



8 h



Every time NASCAR took a win away due yellow line violations

Feature

Discover prime content





The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP





How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying



Formula 1



United States GP



By Stuart Codling



How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe