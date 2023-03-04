FIA tweaks F1 pitlane exit rules following Verstappen controversy
The FIA has moved to clear up the rules regarding Formula 1 drivers crossing pitlane exit lines, in response to the controversy that surrounded Max Verstappen in Monaco last year.
In the wake of Verstappen’s third-place finish in Monte Carlo, as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez triumphed, both drivers found themselves subject to a Ferrari protest about crossing the pit exit line.
During an early change of tyres on the damp but drying track, both were observed from on-board footage to have swerved towards the yellow pitlane exit line that drivers are not allowed to cross.
Following Ferrari’s complaints, the FIA stewards investigated the matter after the race and eventually decided that neither driver had committed an offence.
While it was quickly established that Perez had not touched the line, Verstappen was given the all-clear despite having not stayed to one side of it – a breach which previously had earned drivers penalties.
The decision to clear Verstappen was because of a change of wording in the FIA’s International Sporting Code for 2022 that stipulated at pit exit a driver ‘must not cross’ the line.
The stewards said at the time: “In this case, the car did not "cross" the line – to do so it would have needed to have a full wheel to the left of the yellow line.”
The FIA’s interpretation of what 'crossing' the line meant triggered some unease among drivers, as it effectively gave them a green light to now drift one wheel wide quite far across the lines if needed to defend positions. This had potential serious safety implications.
In a bid to improve the situation, the FIA duly held discussions over the winter and it has now tidied up the wording of its International Sporting Code relating to the matter.
These revisions were approved by the World Motor Sport Council this week and have been communicated to teams and drivers ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
New wording has been added to the relevant appendix of the ISC to make it clear that the limit for crossing the line is now judged based on the outer edge of the tyre.
The FIA states: “For the avoidance of doubt, crossing means that the outside of any tyre should not go beyond the outside, with respect to the pitlane, of the relevant line painted on the track.”
The words have also been added to the relevant section regarding pitlane entry lines, which drivers are also not allowed to cross.
To further emphasise what is deemed acceptable, F1 race director Niels Wittich submitted a drawing in his pre-race Event Notes in Bahrain to illustrate where the new limits are. This can be seen below.
Wheel pitlane exit lines limit
Photo by: FIA
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole
Latest news
2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka
Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka
Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami
Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami
Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass
Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.