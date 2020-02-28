Formula 1
Formula 1 / Analysis

Final F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track

shares
comments
Final F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Feb 28, 2020, 8:41 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you an update of the best technical images from the Barcelona pitlane and track on the third and final day of the last Formula 1 test of 2020.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Slider
List

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension
1/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull making suspension changes on the RB16, with the mechanic in the right of the shot holding the pushrod.

Williams FW43

Williams FW43
2/6

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Williams has introduced a lower downforce rear wing on the last day of the test as they look to evaluate some of their options for the upcoming races. The wing has a spoon shaping which creates more downforce in the central portion of the wing and reduces the drag generated by the tip vortex in the outer sections.

Red Bull Racing RB16 halo ducts

Red Bull Racing RB16 halo ducts
3/6

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Red Bull ran with new panels (red arrows) on the side of the halo during the afternoon session on the last day of testing. These panels incorporated some additional cooling ducts, likely placed here for the team to understand how these compromised aerodynamic performance for the additional cooling they offer.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
4/6

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo has trialled this shorter engine cover fin.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing
5/6

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes conducted a short trial of this rear wing specification today, which features a single pillar support, rather than the double layout usually favoured. The pillar does away with the swan-neck style design, which looks to give cleaner flow to the underside of the mainplane and also results in an enlarged DRS actuator pod. On top of this, it requires a lower mounting point that wraps around the main exhaust pipe, all-in-all it’s a slightly odd test but certainly not a solution we haven’t seen from them before.

Mercedes F1 AMG W09 rear wing Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes F1 AMG W09 rear wing Azerbaijan GP
6/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

We last saw Mercedes use a single pillar design back in 2018 on its W09.

Read Also:

Next article
Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger

Previous article

Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger
