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Final Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss heads to auction for over $6million

The final Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss ever built is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 12:31 AM

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Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss

Photo by: RM Sotheby's



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The final Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss to leave the factory is back on the market, with RM Sotheby's valuing the roofless speedster at more than $6million (£4.5million).

The car, chassis number 75, is in the auction house's online Sealed December sale, with bidding open from 25 November until 2 December.

Mercedes and McLaren built 75 Stirling Moss models from June 2009 until the end of December 2009 as the final version of the SLR. It has no roof, windscreen or side windows, and its 650-horsepower supercharged V8 gives a top speed of 350km/h. It was priced at €750,000 at the time and was only offered to existing SLR owners.

According to RM Sotheby's, this car was ordered new by Kuwait's royal family, finished in December 2009 and first registered in Switzerland in March 2010. No other Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss features Fire Opal Red paint. It also has a red leather interior with yellow stitching, gold brake callipers and a stereo, which only one other example of the model is believed to have had from new.

 

It last changed hands at Bonhams' Zoute sale in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, on 6 October 2024, when it sold for €3.22million without reserve.

The new owner shipped it to the United States, where it has just been made road-legal by G&K Automotive in California under the Show or Display rule, which lets small numbers of historically significant cars be imported.

"Completed by the factory in December of 2009, the car was built to European specifications and delivered new to Switzerland, where it was first registered on 16 March 2010 in the canton of Vaud," the listing concluded. "Since then, it has been driven just 32.9 miles from new."

Other interesting cars up for auction with RM Sotheby's include a 2009 Ferrari F430 Spider, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series and a 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo Classic Series "Project Gold".

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