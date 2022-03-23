Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Fittipaldi brothers launch NFTs to raise funds for Ukraine refugees

The Fittipaldi brothers, Pietro and Enzo, are teaming up to launch their first NFT collection, with all money raised to be donated to UNICEF to help Ukrainian refugees.

By:
, Featured writer
Fittipaldi brothers launch NFTs to raise funds for Ukraine refugees

Each NFT will be redeemable for physical counterparts, such as an original helmet signed at Pietro's Formula 1 debut, an original steering wheel from a Virtual World Championship win or a VIP experience at a Grand Prix. On March 23 at 6pm ET, three exclusive NFTs will be auctioned at fittipaldi.infinitynft.net.

These NFTs commemorate the early career achievements of the Fittipaldi brothers, such as Pietro Fittipaldi's Formula 1 debut at the 2020 Sakhir GP. The winner of this NFT will be able to exchange it for a signed original helmet, as well as a VIP experience for two people on a GP weekend.

There is also an NFT with the Fittipaldi brothers' crown theme representing the 2021 Virtual F1 World Champions. The winner of this NFT will be able to exchange it for the original signed steering wheel used to win the world championship, an autographed racing polo shirt worn during the championship final, an online meet-and-greet with a training session in the Formula 1 video game, and entry to an exclusive Fittipaldi Brothers virtual racing championship with exclusive prizes.

The third NFT, called "The 500," celebrates a milestone and achievement, as Pietro won the fastest rookie of the year award at the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The winner of this NFT will be able to exchange it for an original autographed Pietro helmet from his Indy 500 debut, as well as a kart session with Pietro and Enzo.

On March 25, an NFT set consisting of 200 pieces will be released for direct purchase at an affordable price on FTM.

Winners will be able to redeem their NFT for an entry to an exclusive Fittipaldi Brothers virtual racing championship with exclusive prizes, featuring signed commemorative Fittipaldi NFT caps with edited numbering for their NFTs.

"My brother and I have been interested in the digital world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain for some time and are fascinated by the potential it has to inspire financial freedom and avenues for athletes to engage with their fans," said Pietro Fittipaldi.

"Fantom represents one of the most exciting technologies within blockchain, it is incredibly fast, easy to use and low cost. We are very excited to launch our first NFT series on Fantom and engage directly with our fans. I hope this will inspire more athletes to explore blockchain technology and leverage NFTs to offer fans unforgettable experiences and valuable memories."

