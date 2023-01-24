Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Next / FIA outlines plan for F1 race directors in 2023
Formula 1 News

Fittipaldi stays at Haas for fifth season in F1 test/reserve role

Pietro Fittipaldi is to remain at the Haas Formula 1 team as its official test and reserve driver, having worked with the squad since 2019.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Fittipaldi stays at Haas for fifth season in F1 test/reserve role

The young Brazilian-American, who was called up for two grands prix at the end of 2020 as a replacement for the injured Romain Grosjean, will twin his reserve duties with Haas alongside his efforts for the Jota team in WEC's LMP2 class.

As part of his Haas responsibilities, Fittipaldi will likely get some testing mileage, most likely in pre-season running in Bahrain and during Friday free practice sessions when teams have to run rookie drivers.

Speaking about renewing his deal, Fittipaldi said: "I'm very happy to be continuing with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, a team that I consider family.

"It will be my fifth season in F1 as the official reserve and test driver for Haas, and I'm super excited to be going into 2023 coming off the back of a very competitive season.

"I'm excited to see the new car and new developments, and I hope that we're able to make an even bigger step forward with the VF-23."

Team principal Gunther Steiner explained that it made total sense for Haas to stick with Fittipaldi, who had great knowledge of how the team operated.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"I've said before that continuity and consistency is key to success in Formula 1 and Pietro remaining with the team for 2023 makes me believe that we have strong foundations," said Steiner.

"In Formula 1, you need to be able to react within the smallest of margins to any scenario, and Pietro is a proven performer and is ready to step in at any time to get behind the wheel and drive, as he did twice in 2020.

"Last season he took part in pre-season testing, two free-practice sessions and post-season testing in the VF-22 and surprisingly unlike many drivers on the grid, he's said this car suits his aggressive style, which is music to my ears when track time is so limited.

"He's an asset to our team so I look forward to seeing his continuation with us this season."

Fittipaldi is the grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

Read Also:
shares
comments
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?
Previous article

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?
Next article

FIA outlines plan for F1 race directors in 2023

FIA outlines plan for F1 race directors in 2023
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
What next for F1 after FOM's broadside to Ben Sulayem
Formula 1

What next for F1 after FOM's broadside to Ben Sulayem

F1 chiefs angered by Ben Sulayem’s "unacceptable" remarks
Formula 1

F1 chiefs angered by Ben Sulayem’s "unacceptable" remarks

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Prime
Formula 1

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Steiner: F1 reserve drives show Hulkenberg "will be straight on it"
Formula 1

Steiner: F1 reserve drives show Hulkenberg "will be straight on it"

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role
Formula 1

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne
Formula E Formula E

"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne

The Formula E safety car's effect on the Mexico City E-Prix meant that overtaking was "not possible anymore" in the last few laps, reckoned Stoffel Vandoorne.

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
IndyCar IndyCar

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist’s third year at the Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet team will be spent at the wheel of the #6, bearing a “family” resemblance to the colors of teammate Alexander Rossi.

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule

Haas will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car livery for its VF-23 on 31 January, as the US team completes the launch season schedule.

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow
WRC WRC

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow

The World Rally Championship has no plans to make changes to the Rally Monte Carlo route in the near future despite an absence of snow and ice last weekend.  

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1 Prime

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

OPINION: During what is traditionally a very quiet time of year in the Formula 1 news cycle, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been generating headlines. He’s been commenting on massive topics in a championship that loves them, but also addressing necessary smaller changes too. Here we suggest a further refinement that would be a big boon to fans

Formula 1
23 h
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Prime

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Lando Norris is no longer the young cheeky-chappy at McLaren; he’s now the established ace. And F1's big guns will come calling if the team can’t give him a competitive car. Here's what the team needs to do to retain its prize asset

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make? Prime

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

While a quick pitstop can make all the difference to the outcome of a Formula 1 race, most team managers say consistency is more important than pure speed. MATT KEW analyses the fastest pitstops from last season to see which ones – if any – made a genuine impact

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2023
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter Prime

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2023
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Prime

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week, and though it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted more just why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action.

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons Prime

Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.