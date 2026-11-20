Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Kimi Antonelli, Oscar Piastri, Oliver Bearman, Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll will all take F1 grid penalties into the Las Vegas GP
Haydn Cobb
Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 5:18 AM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
Five drivers will take grid penalties for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, including new Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli.
As previously indicated by Mercedes, Antonelli will take a five-place grid drop for an internal combustion engine change – but does not pick up a further penalty for a turbocharger change due to still being within his allocation.
Mercedes announced the 2026 F1 world champion would take on its upgraded turbo specification as permitted under ADUO, while Russell would stick with the current specification due to needing to serve a greater grid penalty for exceeding his allocation.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri will serve a 10-place grid penalty for an engine change – as previously indicated by the team – while Carlos Sainz will also serve a 10-place penalty after Williams opted to give him his fifth turbocharger of the season.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Like Antonelli, both Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris will be equipped with the upgraded Mercedes turbo.
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Oliver Bearman will serve a back of the grid penalty for an almost entire power unit change – including his fifth internal combustion engine, fifth turbocharger, fifth exhaust and fifth MGU-K – which would tally up to 35 places in total.
Finally, Lance Stroll will take a ninth new energy store and an eight new control electronics in Las Vegas after his Honda-powered Aston Martin suffered its latest battery-related retirement last time out in Brazil. The Canadian will serve a 10-place grid penalty in total for the two changes.
Photos from F1 Las Vegas GP - Friday
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
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