Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Aston Martin compromised on cooling with updated F1 "launch car" Next / Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Five interesting Spanish GP F1 updates you may have missed

Almost every Formula 1 team has new parts at their disposal in Spain this weekend as the development race ramps up.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Five interesting Spanish GP F1 updates you may have missed

But while almost all of the attention on car changes has been on Aston Martin amid a copy cat row with Red Bull, there have been plenty of other noteworthy ideas that have emerged up and down the pitlane.

Here we take a look at the most interesting upgrades that have been spotted so far.

Red Bull RB18 floor

Red Bull RB18 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has a revised front wing, enabling it to generate more load and balance it against the high downforce rear wing it has mounted on the RB18.

However, in terms of non-circuit specific updates, we have to look at its floor and more specifically the region where the sidepods undercut meets with the widest section of the sidepod bodywork for something a bit more detailed.

It’s here, which the team noted in the pre-event automobile notes, that it has added a teardrop shaped blister in order to influence the airflow’s direction and improve the total pressure on the upper surface of the floor (red arrow).

However, what’s also new but wasn’t expressly talked about, is an upturned lip now applied to the section of floor before the cutout (blue arrow) that will defend against the airflow spilling off the surface.

These two small adjustments have been made in combination in order to better manage the airflow's route and pressure distribution in that region, not only to improve performance locally but also up and downstream of the section.

Ferrari F1-75 floor

Ferrari F1-75 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has a new, higher downforce, rear wing this weekend, which the team tested in advance at Monza during a filming day. It features a revised spoon shaping to the mainplane and the upper flap has a deeper chord length in the outboard section.

Ferrari first tested a new specification floor and diffuser in Australia but, having only one manufactured at that point and perhaps not giving the instantaneous uplift in performance it expected, it wasn’t raced.

In order to unlock the performance merits of that floor and diffuser, the Scuderia has made a significant change to its outer floor strake this weekend.

Now longer and much taller than the team has used before (see dotted yellow line for position of previous strake), the outstretched surface will help to manage the wake shed by the front tyre, whilst the notch created ahead of the floor transition will shed a vortex that its predecessor did not.

Mercedes W13 front detail
Mercedes W13 front detail

Mercedes has introduced a handful of new parts to help quell the ill effects posed by porpoising, which should allow the team to unlock some of the car’s latent potential that has been masked by it so far.

However, one item of interest that’s gone under the radar is that it has made further changes to its front wing, having already introduced a radical design concept in Miami.

In addition to the forwardly swept flap and endplate juncture that design entails, the team has altered the geometry of the endplate, with the surface now more inwardly angled than before (left image).

This will obviously have a bearing on the airflow’s trajectory in its own right but, the designers have also taken this opportunity as a means to alter the width of the diveplane too, making it considerably wider when compared with the previous specification (right image).

McLaren MCL36 front brakes

McLaren MCL36 front brakes

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren had a laundry list of parts at its disposal this weekend as it looked to improve almost every aspect of the MCL36.

One element of this upgrade is a return to carbon fibre innards for the brake assembly, with the team using a titanium brake disc enclosure throughout the course of the opening five races (left).

This followed on from the team arriving at the pre-season test in Bahrain and establishing it had a problem that had not arisen in the first running at Barcelona.

The original carbon fibre enclosure led to overheating issues and resulted in running being heavily curtailed during the Bahrain test. The titanium variant had been introduced as a stop gap whilst the team found a more suitable design solution. 

That solution has arrived in Spain (right) and features a much larger enclosure, along with revisions to the inlet, fence and deflector and the pipework that feeds cool air to the caliper.

Alpine A522 front wing endplate

Alpine A522 front wing endplate

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine is another team that has revised its front wing endplate for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the team taking note of the design employed by Haas since the start of the season.

As denoted by the yellow line, the leading edge of the endplate now features a wave-like profile, albeit not as pronounced as the Haas design.

A kink is also now apparent in the section just above the flap juncture too (red arrow). The designers have also reworked the diveplane (inset), which adds angle of attack to the S-shaped surface when compared with its predecessor.

The team is also running with a full-length Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap this weekend, whereas previously it had run an abbreviated version to help balance the car front-to-rear.

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin compromised on cooling with updated F1 "launch car"
Previous article

Aston Martin compromised on cooling with updated F1 "launch car"
Next article

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
What is behind Verstappen’s recurrent F1 DRS problems Spanish GP
Formula 1

What is behind Verstappen’s recurrent F1 DRS problems

F1 tech: A close look at Aston Martin's controversial upgrades Spanish GP
Formula 1

F1 tech: A close look at Aston Martin's controversial upgrades

Spanish GP: Latest F1 technical images from Barcelona Spanish GP
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Latest F1 technical images from Barcelona

Latest news

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle

Mercedes: Spanish GP progress has renewed F1 title ambitions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Spanish GP progress has renewed F1 title ambitions

Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment"

Analysis: Did Hamilton have the pace to win Spanish GP?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Analysis: Did Hamilton have the pace to win Spanish GP?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
14 h
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
16 h
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.