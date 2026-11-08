Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Five quick takeaways from Brazilian GP

Lando Norris wins Formula 1's thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix as Mercedes clinch constructors' championship

Motorsport.com staff writers

Edited: Nov 8, 2026, 6:56 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Another impressive comeback drive from Verstappen, but Norris in a league of his own

After qualifying, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were in agreement: fighting their way through the field at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace would be considerably more difficult with the 2026 cars than in previous years.

There were plenty of arguments to support that view: no more DRS, an overtake mode that would not be particularly powerful at this track, and an MGU-K deployment strategy that would be the same for all drivers.

Nevertheless, Verstappen once again cut through the field like a hot knife through butter, as he has done so often in Sao Paulo. It was another impressive comeback drive, just as he produced in 2016, 2024 and 2025. It earned Verstappen the Driver of the Day award, but not victory on this occasion.

That was because one man was untouchable at Interlagos: last year's world champion. Lando Norris had already secured pole position on Saturday, and although George Russell felt he had been faster that day, there was absolutely no disputing Norris's superiority on Sunday. Norris was in a league of his own for the majority of this race. Kimi Antonelli did manage to take the lead at the start, but Norris was flawless from then on: wet or dry, he mastered all conditions, underlining his development into a very mature driver.

- Ronald Vording

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes deliver on its promise

Five years after last sitting at the top of Formula 1, Mercedes have reclaimed both championships with three races to spare – an outstanding achievement in the first season of a major regulation overhaul, especially considering the team finished fourth in the constructors' standings as recently as 2024.

Mercedes dominated from the outset, delivering on the promise of their new car. But its advantage has gradually eroded, with Red Bull making significant development gains and McLaren and Ferrari also closing the gap. That could be a warning sign heading into 2027.

Still, the team's major Sepang upgrade ultimately paid off despite being more difficult to exploit. Mercedes won in Austin and could have repeated that success at Interlagos had Antonelli not suffered a problem after his pit stop. Perhaps it wasn't quite the way team boss Toto Wolff wanted to seal the title – but the season itself was more than impressive.

- Jose Carlos de Celis

Hamilton and Leclerc cleared the air, but Ferrari still has other problems to solve

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix could hardly have been more different for Ferrari compared to a week ago. In Mexico, the Scuderia had the most competitive package of anyone, but a potential one-two finish was thrown away in a manner that has already been the subject of plenty of discussion and debate.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

On Thursday evening, Frederic Vasseur was finally able to sit down with his drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc and impress upon them that their personal interests must never again take precedence over those of the 2,000 employees in Maranello. How effective that conversation was remains to be seen, but at Interlagos Ferrari's problems were of an entirely different nature.

Ferrari struggled for outright pace in Sao Paulo. That was already the case on Friday, when Vasseur acknowledged the team's car balance issues. Sunday did not go much better. Hamilton's start was impressive, but things went downhill from there. Ferrari was never in contention for the podium places, and given Verstappen did manage a comeback drive, grid penalties do not fully explain that.

Leclerc and Hamilton finished seventh and ninth respectively, demonstrating that Ferrari still has weaknesses that need to be addressed for next year, not least the lack of top speed that made their fight through the field anything but easy.

- Ronald Vording

This time, Russell can't blame bad luck

George Russell has plenty of reasons to be frustrated with his season. He arrived in Brazil opening up about problems he encountered at 14 of the 20 grands prix so far, and Saturday added another episode to the list as he felt a call from Mercedes to abort his second Q3 flyer denied him the chance to fight for pole.

But what happened at the pit exit on Sunday was down to him. Moving up from seventh to third after taking a grid penalty, the Briton was in podium contention when he spun on pit exit after swapping intermediates for softs, ending up facing the wrong way.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

In Russell's defence that section of Interlagos' tricky pit exit was still wet, but it seems like nothing is going right for the Briton this year. He recovered to drive a solid race after that, but there was an opportunity to do much more on Sunday.

– Pol Hermoso

Interlagos staying in F1 is great news

A new agreement with Formula 1 ensures Interlagos will stay on the calendar until at least 2035 – and surely, that's got to be exciting news for fans of the sport around the world. It's certainly more welcome than a new destination on yet another street track with concrete walls as track limits.

Yes, expanding into new territories has got to be important for F1 as one of the world's biggest entertainment franchises , but keeping classics like Interlagos on the calendar must be a priority.

The Sao Paulo track is a classic for many reasons – including the unpredictable weather conditions that often turn races upside down. This year's grand prix wasn't the best edition of the race, but it was still a lot more entertaining than some other races we've seen this year.

- Oleg Karpov

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