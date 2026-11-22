Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Five quick takeaways from Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen wins Las Vegas drag race

Motorsport.com staff writers

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 5:47 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Las Vegas gets the pack race it craved

In America's artificial entertainment capital, F1 put the most artificial and entertaining spectacle. How fitting.

The yo-yo racing from the early days of the 2026 season was back on full display, with the lack of electric energy available on the Strip's mile long straight bring back battery driven overtaking. For a while it felt like we were watching the Indy 500, with the top cars trading the lead without being able to break away from the rest of the pack.

It led to numerous position changes and plenty of wheel-to-wheel races, much to the delight of the soldout crowd and event officials.

It's certainly not for everyone, but you can't deny there was something to watch. And it was certainly a much better watch than the Madring's Spanish Grand Prix.

- Fil Cleeren

Ferrari in meltdown as Hamilton and Leclerc clash again

Ferrari came into Las Vegas with two clear objectives: Try to win (naturally) and try to lockdown second place in the F1 world constructors’ championship. While the first target was going to be a tall order given the Scuderia’s lack of engine punch on the long Las Vegas straights, not losing more than 10 points to Red Bull was entirely realistic to second P2.

But then the unsolved objectives reared up once again.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc seem unable to race each other as team-mates. That much was evident in Mexico as they cost each other the win, but clear-the-air talks were meant to have solved all that in Brazil. Two weeks later, it is worse than ever.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Hamilton vented his fury at Leclerc for fighting him in the pack during the opening act of the Las Vegas GP slipstreaming, battery-boosting ‘race’, with the Monegasque on the scene when he ran off the road and kept ahead of Lando Norris to pick up a 10-second penalty.

After having to serve his penalty a lap into the safety car period, in order not to hold up Leclerc who was behind him, the pair re-engaged their on-track disagreements and it was Leclerc’s turn to make the error. But this time he clattered into his team-mate, spinning Hamilton around, and earning himself a 10s penalty. Whatever was said in Brazil clearly went in one ear and out of the other.

- Haydn Cobb

Verstappen vs Russell: Max wins again

An old rivalry was reignited in Las Vegas this weekend following an incident during FP3, the session that usually generates the fewest headlines over a Grand Prix weekend. Verstappen and Russell went wheel-to-wheel as if they were fighting for position in a race, and the Briton didn't hold back when speaking to the media afterwards, claiming that his rival "thinks he is more important than everyone else" and that "someone needs to put him in his place".

There was a mixture of rivalry and psychological gamesmanship at play, with the two drivers also fighting for second place in the drivers' championship. However, beating Verstappen at mind games is almost as difficult as beating him on track, and the Dutchman barely reacted to Russell's comments.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Starting first and second, there was no drama between them at the start of the race, but the pair went on to exchange the lead several times in a series of overtakes. In the end, Verstappen always seemed to have the situation under control: every time Russell managed to get past him, the Dutchman hit back, showing that the verbal attacks from the previous day hadn't affected him in the slightest.

Ultimately, Russell lost out and finished well outside the podium places, while Verstappen went on to win the race and move ever closer to securing second place in the championship.

- Jose Carlos de Celis

FIA's ADUO verdict wasn't that far off

When word started spreading through the paddock around the Monaco Grand Prix that the FIA had decided Red Bull had a benchmark power unit in F1 in 2026, many thought it was just a bad joke. Red Bull wasn't even close to challenging for wins at the start of the championship, and the verdict sounded almost laughable.

Yet perhaps the engine wasn't really what was holding the Milton Keynes team back, but the car itself. That car is now largely sorted, and Max Verstappen is consistently fighting at the front. And the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Verstappen and Isack Hadjar battling Mercedes on equal terms, perhaps confirms that the FIA's measurements weren't too far off in the first place.

- Oleg Karpov

Gasly finally gets his Las Vegas reward

Pierre Gasly has made something of a speciality of Las Vegas since its arrival on the calendar in 2023. Twice he has qualified on the second row, and even last year, in an Alpine usually consigned to the back of the field, he reached Q3. Yet until this weekend, he had never scored a point there.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

His pace was evident again this time. Gasly was second in the wet in FP2 and impressed again in Q2, although ninth in Q3 left him feeling he had missed an opportunity.

The race finally brought the reward his speed around the Strip had long promised. Gasly made early progress and spent much of the grand prix in contention for a podium. That challenge faded with 15 laps to go, but fifth place was a deserved return.

With Alpine having scored just one point across the previous six grands prix, Gasly's result, backed up by sixth for Franco Colapinto, was exactly what the team needed. The double retirement for Racing Bulls allowed Alpine to claw back some ground in the fight for fifth, although catching its rival over the final two rounds still looks a tall order.

Much of Alpine's pace was probably down to the circuit's characteristics. There are some parallels with Monza, where Gasly claimed a surprise pole in September, but Qatar could also suit the A526 as the team bids to finish the season on a stronger note.

- Federico Faturos

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