Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Five things to look out for at F1 Brazil GP

Interlagos hosts its popular grand prix this weekend

Motorsport Staff

Published: Nov 4, 2026, 4:27 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The 2026 Formula 1 season is now very much in its final stretch with this weekend’s Brazil Grand Prix marking the fourth-to-last round of the year.

There is only one title up for grabs as well after Kimi Antonelli clinched his maiden drivers’ crown in Mexico last weekend, following a dominant campaign for the Mercedes star.

It meant he became F1’s youngest ever world champion - surpassing previous record holder Sebastian Vettel by three years - and Italy’s first since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

But he may have cause to celebrate once more this weekend, should Mercedes take the constructors’ title.

So here are five things to watch out for at Interlagos.

How can Mercedes seal the constructors’ title?

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Mercedes broke countless records in the turbo-hybrid era by taking eight, consecutive constructors’ championships from 2014 to 2021, as well as seven drivers’ crowns via Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

But then a barren spell followed in the ground-effect period, as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull squad and Lando Norris’ McLaren outfit took over during four tough years for the German marque. Mercedes was simply nowhere near a title from 2022 to 2025, but all that has changed thanks to this year’s regulation switch having started it as the dominant force.

It has now led to this moment, where it has its first opportunity to clinch the 2026 constructors’ title with a 126-point lead over second-placed Ferrari. Simply put, if Mercedes duo Antonelli and George Russell finish in the points and ahead of Ferrari’s Hamilton plus Charles Leclerc in Sao Paulo, the title is done.

Should one of Antonelli or Russell win and the other finishes no lower than fourth, that is also enough to win the championship at Interlagos. To clinch the title, Mercedes can also finish 2-3 or 2-4 with Ferrari not winning, have both cars inside the top five and no Scuderia driver on the podium, or finish inside the top eight with each Ferrari suffering a non-score.

So, it is fairly likely that Mercedes takes its ninth crown this weekend and draws level with Williams in third on the all-time list behind the Italian manufacturer (16) and McLaren (10).

- Ed Hardy

Has Ferrari learned from Mexico?

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Nevermind stopping Mercedes from becoming world champions, Ferrari has bigger problems of its own following the fallout to the Mexico Grand Prix. For that is the race that the Scuderia lost a straightforward victory with Hamilton starting on pole - his first in red - and Leclerc third, before quickly dispatching Russell for second at the start.

But instead of settling for a Ferrari 1-2, Leclerc attacked Hamilton on the outside of Turn 1, hoping to complete the move down the inside of the following corner. The seven-time world champion resisted, but Leclerc came back on the outside of Turn 4 where they both out-braked each other - causing the Monegasque to take to the grass, while Verstappen overtook Hamilton.

Leclerc was subsequently given a penalty for going off-track, so in an instance, both drivers effectively handed Verstappen the victory. Hamilton was furious afterwards, criticising Leclerc’s “do or die” attitude and that “serious talks” were needed.

There is zero doubt that the Ferrari pair will be asked about that on Thursday and whether they have held clear the air talks since Mexico City. It will also be interesting to see if, should they be wheel-to-wheel again, Ferrari interfere to stop any battle, or they continue attacking each other like normal.

It was an incident that Ferrari must learn from should it fight Mercedes closer for the 2027 title, particularly with a resurgent Red Bull in this latter half of 2026.

- Ed Hardy

Verstappen and Brazil – a venue for memorable comeback drives

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Following his win in Mexico, Verstappen now sits second in the championship. It is a position he attaches very little value to, as he recently told Motorsport.com. “Yes, because ultimately you're not winning the title, and that's the only thing that matters.”

Nevertheless, the fact that Verstappen now occupies second place in the championship standings is remarkable, as is the turnaround at Red Bull. The Dutchman has won three of the last four grands prix and returns this weekend to a circuit where he has already won three times, and where he has produced just as many memorable comeback drives.

Last year, the Red Bull driver charged from the pitlane to the podium to keep his championship ambitions alive; in 2024 he won from 17th on the grid, and in 2016 he delivered perhaps his most spectacular F1 race to date – including ‘that’ save on the start-finish straight and a pass around the outside of eventual world champion Nico Rosberg in the wet.

Interlagos always delivers plenty of excitement, although Verstappen would probably prefer a slightly more straightforward weekend this year. And why not? Yes, Ferrari is currently very strong and McLaren is bringing upgrades to Sao Paulo, but after the past few weeks, Red Bull can have some confidence in its own package, especially if its starts are finally up to scratch as well, as they were in Mexico.

- Ronald Vording

How well will Camara do on his F1 debut?

Rafael Camara

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

The French say ‘someone’s misfortune will make another person’s day’. At Haas, Esteban Ocon is the former – and both Ryo Hirakawa and Rafael Camara are making the most of it.

After the Norman’s fallout with Ayao Komatsu, Hirakawa got to make his grand prix debut in Mexico, and Camara now gets to burst onto the F1 scene at his home race.

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This will be tricky for him. Unlike racing veteran Hirakawa, Camara has very little experience driving F1 cars – as far as we’re aware, he only took part in that TPC test alongside Hirakawa and Fornaroli.

But in that test, Camara noticeably outperformed the Japanese. Whatever experience he’s lacking, he’s making up in raw speed, as he also showed with five Formula 2 pole positions as a rookie this year.

As he gets to grips with the Interlagos track and the Haas VF-26, Camara will gain crucial experience ahead of his full-time debut in 2027. He might even compare favourably to Hirakawa who, even though he miraculously scored a point in Mexico, was seven tenths slower than Oliver Bearman on average.

- Ben Vinel

More Colton Herta fun

Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

For a driver who’s endured a severely sub-par year in Formula 2, Colton Herta has certainly racked up the F1 mileage as the American is set for his sixth FP1 appearance of 2026 for Cadillac this weekend.

In doing so, he should meet the 40-point requirement to obtain an FIA superlicence that is needed to compete in F1. It comes after confusion over whether the 26-year-old had met the threshold or not, as Cadillac believed he’d achieved it with his appearance in Mexico last week, only for it to emerge that he was still one point short over confusion regarding his previous IndyCar results.

So the American outfit will now rectify that error this weekend as it continues to assess whether to give Herta a shot as part of its full-time 2027 pairing, or to stick with Valtteri Bottas alongside Sergio Perez.

Herta will take Perez’s car for opening practice and his goal is to “execute the run plan cleanly, give Checo and the engineers the best possible set-up data to start their weekend, and keep building on my progress in the car”.

- Ed Hardy

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