Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Five things to watch out for at the F1 Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas starts the final triple-header of the 2026 F1 season

Motorsport Staff

Published: Nov 18, 2026, 4:30 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 kickstarts its final triple-header of the 2026 campaign with this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The American venue serves as race 21 of the 23-round calendar with grands prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to follow Vegas and round out the year.

Both titles are done, however, with Kimi Antonelli becoming drivers’ champion and Mercedes taking the constructors’ crown, yet that doesn’t mean there’s nothing at stake.

So here are five things to look out for this weekend.

Five-way fight for second

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

The championship battle may be finished, but the fight for the runner-up spot isn’t, with five drivers in mathematical contention: Max Verstappen (279), George Russell (262), Lewis Hamilton (261), Charles Leclerc (249) and Lando Norris (246).

Yet with only 75 points left available across the remaining three rounds, realistically it is between Verstappen, Russell and Hamilton, with Leclerc and Norris respectively 30 and 33 points behind the Red Bull driver.

The fact that Verstappen even holds down P2 at the moment is quite remarkable in itself considering the slow start Red Bull made - zero podiums in the opening four rounds - but continuous upgrades, highlighted by one in Baku, caused yet another late resurgence.

Verstappen is on a current podium streak of eight, which could easily be 11 if it weren’t for his lap-one woes at Zandvoort, meaning he has to be the favourite to take back-to-back runner-up finishes in the championship.

That is especially when one considers the fact that he has won two of the three editions of the Las Vegas Grand Prix which, due to its long straights and fast corners, should suit the RB22 perfectly.

Verstappen is also in much better form than Russell and Hamilton, who between them have only taken two podiums across the last five rounds - both going to the Ferrari driver. For Russell in particular that is quite damaging, having witnessed his team-mate dominate the 2026 campaign, but Mercedes has suggested it’ll prioritise his hopes of P2 in the final rounds.

The Silver Arrows are hoping to become the first team to take 1-2 in the drivers’ standings since Red Bull’s Sergio Perez finished runner-up to Verstappen in 2023. Before that, it was when Valtteri Bottas came second to then Mercedes team-mate Hamilton in 2020.

- Ed Hardy

Who stands to gain from Las Vegas's unique conditions?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Twenty grands prix into F1's new rules era, there is still one test the 2026 cars have yet to face: a night race in the Mojave Desert.

Las Vegas is cold by grand prix standards at this time of year. With temperatures forecast to fall as low as 4C this weekend, it could feel more like a particularly cold morning at a Barcelona winter test. Therefore, getting the tyres into their operating window and keeping them there will be crucial.

To add to the challenge, much of the circuit reopens to traffic between sessions, giving dust and sand a chance to settle back on the surface. That makes judging grip from one day to the next something of a gamble, fittingly enough in the gambling capital of the world.

Then there is the question of how to deploy the available energy over the near-two-kilometre run down the Strip. It is a fresh test for the 2026 power units, with Monza and Baku the obvious reference points. Mercedes won at both this year and, although the cars have evolved in the five grands prix since Baku, the newly crowned constructors' champions should be in the mix.

McLaren is coming off a win for Norris in Brazil, where team principal Andrea Stella suggested the race could offer some lessons in tyre management for Las Vegas. Top speed remains a harder question to answer for McLaren. While the team shares its power unit with Mercedes, its choice of gear ratios can leave it at a disadvantage when outright speed is at a premium.

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Verstappen brings a run of eight successive podiums to a circuit where he has won twice, including last year. That makes the Red Bull driver hard to discount. Ferrari is a less certain proposition. The SF-26 has struggled for straight-line speed this season, and the cold is unlikely to play to its strengths.

- Federico Faturos

Reaction to the V8 engine non-announcement

There was much excitement earlier this week as FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem posted on Instagram, “You spoke, we listened. V8s coming soon” – with an appropriately exciting multi-cylinder engine noise. But in very short order, other posts in relation to that were deleted.

What this points to is a certain lack of consensus about the finer details of F1’s next-generation engines. While certain details had been trailed in advance – 2.1-litre V8 engines with smaller turbos and less electrical deployment – it’s clear the specifics haven’t yet been agreed,

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But that’s never stopped anyone asking questions in F1 press conferences, especially at a stage in the season where both championships have been wrapped up. So expect plenty of comments based on what people expect the new regulations to be.

Obviously, if those questions are put to stakeholders and team management, it’d be more a case of plenty of “no comment”. But the drivers have opinions, and lots of them.

Yes, even the famously taciturn Lance Stroll. If you want to hear Lance speak for almost as long as Edward Everett at the Gettysburg Address, just quiz him on what he hates about the current technical regulations and how great a return to V8s would be.

- Stuart Codling

Another chance for Camara to prepare for F1 2027

Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Brazilian youngster Rafael Camara will earn another chance to prepare for his full rookie campaign in 2027 as he will return alongside Oliver Bearman at Haas this weekend. The Formula 2 championship leader made his F1 debut at Sao Paulo last time out, but it was a tough weekend for the 21-year-old, who crashed at Turn 12 in Q2 amid mixed conditions.

Camara therefore qualified 13th, started 11th due to grid penalties, but a tough stint on the intermediates dropped him to 20th at the chequered flag. Yet, as Camara put it, “the bright side is that I finished without any damage, no crashes, that’s a positive step compared to yesterday”.

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So that’s something to build upon, yet expectations must still be managed at the low-downforce Vegas circuit considering Haas’ lack of overall speed. The American outfit has also taken just one points finish across the past five rounds amid its tight battle with Audi for seventh in the championship, leading the German marque by three points.

Camara will be keen to help the squad in that fight, but what’s most important for him is to keep plucking up the mileage, though it is not yet known if he will round out the season after Esteban Ocon was axed by Haas during the Mexico weekend.

- Ed Hardy

The two battles still to be settled in the constructors' championship

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Federico Basile

Mercedes duly wrapped up the constructors' title in Brazil, and Ferrari's healthy cushion in second puts it on course to finish runner-up.

Behind them, Red Bull and McLaren are locked in a tight fight for third. It may draw fewer headlines than their title battles over the previous two seasons, but every F1 team wants to finish as high as it can. There is prize money riding on it, too.

The momentum is with Red Bull. It trailed McLaren by 83 points after the Italian Grand Prix and erased that deficit in a matter of weeks, outscoring its rival at every round between Monza and Interlagos. Even Norris's victory in Brazil failed to turn the tide. Verstappen and Isack Hadjar both made the podium, leaving the two teams with 33 points apiece from the weekend.

Red Bull heads to Las Vegas 17 points clear, with plenty still to play for. McLaren's double disqualification there a year ago was a reminder of how quickly the standings can change in a single weekend.

Further down the order, just three points separate Haas and Audi in the fight for seventh. Audi is the team doing the chasing and has the momentum, having scored in each of the last two grands prix.

Haas started the season strongly but has found points harder to come by since. It now has a driver of considerable promise in Camara, but his appearance in Brazil still left some doubts about whether he can help his team in this fight. Will Haas hold off Audi?

- Federico Faturos

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