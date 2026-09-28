Flavio Briatore apologises to Lando Norris after Azerbaijan GP crash
Flavio Briatore has apologised to Lando Norris and McLaren after Franco Colapinto triggered a three-car Azerbaijan Grand Prix crash
Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor of Alpine F1
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Alpine's Flavio Briatore has publicly apologised to Lando Norris and McLaren following the collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that brought the 2025 Formula 1 champion's race to an end.
The clash happened during a safety car restart in Baku when Franco Colapinto locked up on cold tyres into Turn 1 and collided with his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly. The impact pushed the Frenchman into the path of Norris, eliminating all three cars from the race.
Addressing the crash via Instagram, Briatore claimed the move by the Argentinian driver was "very poor" while issuing an apology to Norris and McLaren.
"I’m disappointed with the outcome of the Azerbaijan GP, knowing we lost valuable points," he wrote. "I feel very sorry for the team and for Pierre… My apologies also go to Lando and McLaren for ruining their race.
"I know that Franco has taken full responsibility for it, as he should. We now have to look ahead and make sure these things do not happen in the future."
Colapinto took full responsibility for the crash after the race. "Yeah, of course. I think just to all the team, not only to Pierre, it was a big mistake," the 23-year-old driver told Sky Sports F1 when asked if he would speak and apologise to the team. "So, a big, big sorry to Pierre, to everyone in the factory that has been working really hard.
"We lost a lot of, well, a position that we were with both cars in the points. So, very sad and disappointed. So, yeah, a big, big sorry. It's a big mistake. So, just, yeah, cold brakes, cold tyres. Locked up and completely out of control.
"So, unfortunately, I also took Pierre out and Lando. But, big sorry to both."
The focus now shifts to the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is being held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia from 2-4 October.
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