Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari F1 car damage after Las Vegas Q2 exit

Both Ferraris failed to make the cut for Q3 after floundering in qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Jake Boxall-Legge Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:47 AM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton put Ferrari's Q2 exit in qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix down to energy deployment and floor damage, as the seven-time champion felt he'd rallied from difficulties with overall tyre grip.

The Briton struggled throughout FP3 under braking, as the front tyres proved particularly lock-up prone and resulted in Hamilton enduring multiple excursions into the run-off.

Hamilton landed in Q2 despite suffering floor damage in the opening stage of qualifying, but neither he nor Charles Leclerc were able to make their way into the top-10 shootout for pole.

Hamilton appeared generally happy with his runs in Q2, which demonstrated few of the lock-ups characteristic of his lead-up to qualifying, but the Ferrari power unit's energy deployment seemed to hit its maximum sooner than the Mercedes and Red Bull-powered cars and inhibited straightline performance.

Ferrari has been down on power versus those two manufacturers, and the long acceleration zone along the Strip exposed this deficit throughout the session.

"We lost a piece of the floor on the first or second lap of Q1 and the car balance shifted, and we lost I think it was like three or four tenths of downforce we lost," Hamilton stated.

"And then after that we were struggling more so with sliding, but it was basically from the get-go.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"And then my last lap was really good at the end, but I did the best I could with what I had. But then we lost something like six tenths just on deployment. So I think with that we would have been in Q3, but otherwise I was happy with my lap.

"We knew long straights and stuff was going to be challenging. The gap seems to be a little bit more than I anticipated in a straight line. It's not insignificant. It's a big chunk on the straights.

There had been a pervading sense that Ferrari would struggle in the low-temperature conditions in Las Vegas, as the team has struggled throughout 2026 to maintain tyre temperature through a qualifying lap.

Hamilton agreed that the car was difficult to work with amid frequent sliding through the low-speed corners, especially after losing a chunk of floor, and only hopes that Ferrari can move forward in the Saturday night race as it aims to lock out second in the constructors' championship.

"Just grip-wise, it just didn't feel like we had a ton of grip. We were struggling to get the tyres working and we were just kind of nowhere," he added.

"These tyres have been very, very difficult this year to get working, even on hot surfaces. So it's definitely been difficult. I don't have any expectations [for the race]. Just trying to see if I can move forward."

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