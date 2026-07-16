Former F1 presenter identifies Aston Martin "red flag" amid performance struggles
Will Buxton has raised concerns over Aston Martin’s failure to consult its drivers sufficiently during development
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Will Buxton has pointed to a major "red flag" at Aston Martin after Adrian Newey admitted that the team may not have spent enough time consulting its drivers during the car's development phase.
Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Buxton, former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard and Sky Sports pundit Naomi Schiff discussed the Silverstone outfit's disastrous start to the season, which has left Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll grappling with a vastly uncompetitive package.
"I think there's a concern on multiple levels at Aston," Buxton explained. "I don't know how much of this stems from Adrian ultimately being team principal and in a role that he's not used to, because he's so used to siloing himself and focusing on the design.
"Obviously, that's something that he still has to do while also having this responsibility as team principal to oversee everything. I don't know him well enough to know if he feels that burden and if the team principal role is taking him away from the design element, or if having to focus on the design element is actually taking him away from the team principal role. But something there isn't meshing right now.
"When the team have to admit, and Adrian has to admit, 'Actually, I didn't consult the drivers as much as I should have done,' that feels like a bit of a red flag."
While Coulthard was jokingly sceptical about how much technical direction drivers can actually provide, he argued that Newey's current workload is a concern.
Adrian Newey, Team Principal of Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images
Newey joined Aston Martin as managing technical partner and shareholder in 2025. It was later confirmed that he would take the position of team principal in 2026 alongside his other duties.
"I'm not sure that drivers can really input very much on the design of the front wing. They can say, 'I want a car with lots of grip, lots of power,'" Coulthard said.
"I do find it unusual to be team principal and leading the technical charge, and a partner. We only have so many hours in the day. It doesn't matter how bright you are, and allocation of time... you simply can't give the same amount of energy to two things. Well, he could if it's 50/50, but he's going to have a lot more than that. He's just going to be diluting his brainpower."
Share Or Save This Story
Honda confirms when its new F1 power unit will be introduced on Aston Martin car
Fernando Alonso has "no idea" what he’ll do when he eventually retires from F1
Why similar Williams and Aston Martin failures are oddly reassuring
Latest news
“A shock to the system” – Why teams fear the worst with F1’s 2026 cars at Spa
David Coulthard recalls violent Spa crash that left him with broken leg
Red Bull reverts to conventional rear wing in Belgium after worrying Max Verstappen crashes
Former F1 presenter identifies Aston Martin "red flag" amid performance struggles
“A shock to the system” – Why teams fear the worst with F1’s 2026 cars at Spa
Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s
Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments