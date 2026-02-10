Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Cadillac has hired Marc Hynes as its Formula 1 team’s chief racing officer.

A former racing driver, Hynes narrowly beat Luciano Burti to the 1999 British F3 title, with future F1 world champion Jenson Button coming third.

This success came with the Manor outfit that he went on to work for in both F1 and WEC, alongside longtime Manor (also known as Virgin and Marussia) chief Graeme Lowdon, now Cadillac’s team principal.

Hynes and Lowdon became business partners and now co-own the Equals Management company.

Hynes’ new role will consist of “aligning the driver roster and engineering groups, streamlining processes and strengthening collaboration between the technical and sporting departments to deliver an efficient, competitive, and disciplined team environment”, a Cadillac press release reads.

The Briton will also be tasked with ‘managing Cadillac’s driver programme’, which includes reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, incidentally a member of the Equals Management stable.

“Building a new team in Formula 1 is a rare challenge, and I’m excited to help shape the culture, processes, and performance standards from the very beginning,” Hynes said. “We have a strong and diverse driver line-up, and my focus will be on creating the clarity, alignment, and discipline needed to allow everyone – drivers and engineers alike – to perform at their very best.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates, Marc Hynes after taking his 69th F1 Pole Position Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lowdon added: “Marc brings an exceptional combination of racing experience, strategic understanding, and people management to the team. His ability to connect drivers, engineers, and leadership will be critical as we establish ourselves on the grid. As we enter our debut season, having someone of Marc’s calibre guiding our racing operations is a major asset for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team.”

Hynes is also a longtime ally of Lewis Hamilton, having helped build the latter’s Project 44 company from 2015 to 2021 and reunited with the seven-time world champion as his manager in 2024.

Hynes and Hamilton have reportedly split ahead of the 47-year-old’s Cadillac move.