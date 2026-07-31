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Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces engagement

Former Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant has announced his engagement to long-time partner Riley Whittall

Lydia Mee
Edited:
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DPPIPRODUCTION_00004327_0418

Former Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant has announced his engagement to long-time partner Riley Whittall. The 25-year-old shared images of the proposal on social media on Friday, captioning the post, "Forever with my best friend!"

The proposal featured an outdoor altar set against elaborate floral arrangements. It looks as though it took place at the glamorous Montage Laguna Beach resort in California.

The pair, who have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, also posed on the beach and shared aerial shots of the wider Laguna Beach area.

The announcement had already received over 149,000 likes at the time of writing, with many members of the F1 paddock sending over congratulatory messages, including Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon.

Fans were also quick to react to the news. "Congrats to them! I love that the random pic of a bunny was included lol," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another added: "Oh my God, this is cute. I was always a fan of Logan, even though his F1 career didn’t play out so well; he always seemed like a good guy. So good for him."

 

Following a 36-race stint with Williams across 2023 and 2024, during which he became the first American driver in 30 years to score an F1 point at the 2023 United States Grand Prix, Sargeant left the Grove outfit partway through the 2024 season when he was replaced by Franco Colapinto.

He transitioned to endurance racing in late 2025, joining PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports for the final LMP2 rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. He currently competes in the World Endurance Championship's LMGT3 class with Proton Competition. 

The former Williams driver has also been confirmed as a factory driver for Ford Racing's upcoming Hypercar entry, which will mark the manufacturer's return to the top class of the WEC in 2027. He was among the first drivers announced for the programme, alongside Mike Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx.

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Behind the scenes of Arvid Lindblad's special first F1 British Grand Prix

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