Austrian GP signs new deal with F1 until 2027

After a 10-year hiatus, the Spielberg race returned to the F1 calendar in 2014 following its takeover and refurbishment by Red Bull, with the late Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz being a driving force behind the project.

Austria was one of several races with an expiring contract after this summer's edition, but organisers have now announced they have reached a new deal with FOM to remain on the calendar for a further four years, including the 2027 season.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said: “The Austrian Grand Prix brings together the perfect mix of a challenging track, high-speed racing, and a beautiful venue for our fans, so I am delighted that we will be coming back to the Red Bull Ring until at least 2027 under this new agreement.

"As we celebrate the 10th year since our return to Spielberg, I would like to thank everyone involved in this renewal, especially the promoter and Red Bull.

"I want to pay tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz for the love, passion, and vision he brought to Formula 1 that has ensured the continued success of the event and the huge enthusiasm for our sport in Austria and around the world.”

Since its return the Red Bull Ring has proved a popular fixture on the calendar with tens of thousands of Dutch Max Verstappen and Red Bull fans flocking to the Styrian venue.

The venue reported it has received a total of 1.39 million fans since its comeback, hosting 11 races including two events behind closed doors to kick off a 2020 season derailed by the pandemic. Last year's sold out edition welcomed 303,000 spectators.

Race promoter Erich Wolf added: “We are proud of the special partnership we have with Formula 1 and we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming the top class of motorsport to the Red Bull Ring for a further four years.

"In signing this contract extension, Formula 1 has made a strong commitment to Austria, Styria and the Murtal region."

Of the current crop of drivers Verstappen has been the most successful at Red Bull's home race, taking wins in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Last year's edition was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.