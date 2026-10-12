Kimi Antonelli’s title hopes boosted by proposed F1 calendar overhaul

The final stretch of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship is facing a massive, unprecedented logistical overhaul. Following severe security escalations across the Middle East - specifically punctuated by reports of consecutive bombings at Riyadh airport today - the sport's governing body is rapidly moving to scrap the season-ending Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

While Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali previously stated a desire to finish the season in the Middle East, the unpredictable geopolitical climate has forced the commercial rights holders to activate a drastic European contingency plan.

The Imola fallback plan

Instead of wrapping up the 2026 campaign at the Yas Marina Circuit, Formula 1 is preparing to crown its world champion at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Imola has been kept on standby for months as a fail-safe option, with preparatory infrastructure work - including the construction of temporary grandstands - already quietly under way behind the scenes. If the Middle Eastern leg is officially cancelled, Imola is slated to host the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on 6 December, taking the date originally reserved for the Abu Dhabi season finale.

The championship maths

If Formula 1 executes this calendar change, the impact on the 2026 world drivers' championship is huge.

Under the original schedule, six grands prix remained after Singapore, leaving a maximum of 150 points on the table. However, replacing both Qatar and Abu Dhabi with a single-race weekend at Imola drops the total remaining points pool to just 125.

Currently, Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli leads the standings with 340 points, holding a massive 102-point advantage over his team-mate George Russell, who sits in second with 238 points. Because the points ceiling is actively shrinking, Antonelli would be the de facto world champion.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

If the title fight is artificially condensed by the calendar crisis, Antonelli’s coronation is practically inevitable.

Without, maybe, a catastrophic string of consecutive DNFs across the upcoming Americas triple-header - featuring the United States, Mexico, and Brazil - Antonelli will mathematically eliminate the rest of the grid long before the paddock returns to Europe. If the calendar is officially shortened to five remaining races, a victory at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin would definitively secure the championship, obliterating the record for the youngest F1 world champion in history.

As the FIA continues to monitor the deteriorating safety situation in the Middle East, the Mercedes garage heads to Texas knowing the championship trophy is essentially already in their hands.