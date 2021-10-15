Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Imola in, China out as F1 reveals 2022 calendar

By:

Formula 1 has revealed its biggest ever calendar for 2022, but the 23-race schedule does not include the Chinese Grand Prix.

Imola in, China out as F1 reveals 2022 calendar

Following a meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council on Friday, a draft schedule for next season was released.

The calendar, which stretches from the season opener in Bahrain on March 20 and finishes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20, has been put together as the sport hopes for a more normal season.

With the last two campaigns having been badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, F1 intends for events that have not happened for the past two years – including the Australian, Canadian, Japanese and Singapore Grands Prix – to return.

However, amid ongoing uncertainty about travel restrictions in China, F1 has no plans to return to Shanghai for now.

A statement from F1 said it hoped the Chinese GP could be reinstated "as soon as conditions allow".

In place of China, Imola will be back on the schedule with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix set for April 24.

F1's first grand prix in Miami has been scheduled for May 8, and will take place between Imola and the Spanish Grand Prix on May 22.

The intensity of the schedule, and the need to get it finished in November prior to the football World Cup in November, means that there will be two triple-header runs.

Although teams have been reluctant for three races on the bounce to become a norm, they have accepted that they are a necessary evil if F1 is to deliver as normal a calendar as possible.

As part of the Concorde Agreement arrangements that govern the sport, teams need to approve the calendar, which they have duly done.

McLaren had been openly outspoken about its desire for there to be no triple headers at all, but team principal Andreas Seidl said recently that he hoped longer terms things could be trimmed back.

"It's the reality we are in at the moment," he said. "It's also great to see that actually, there is a lot of interest in Formula 1, that different markets are interested in it

"We also understand that going hopefully towards a different calendar in the long term, it's a process of transition.

"But generally our position hasn't changed. For us, we are in favour of a race calendar of maximum 20 races. I think that also on the commercial side the focus on quality and exclusivity works."

Date Grand Prix Circuit
20 March Bahrain Bahrain Sakhir
27 March Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Jeddah
10 April Australia Australia Melbourne
24 April Emilia Romagna Italy Imola *
8 May Miami United States Miami
22 May Spain Spain Barcelona *
29 May Monaco Monaco Monte Carlo
12 June Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Baku
19 June Canada Canada Montreal
3 July Great Britain United Kingdom Silverstone
10 July Austria Austria Spielberg
24 July France France Le Castellet
31 July Hungary Hungary Budapest
28 August Belgium Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 September Netherlands Netherlands Zandvoort
11 September Italy Italy Monza
25 September Russia Russian Federation Sochi
2 October Singapore Singapore Marina Bay *
9 October Japan Japan Suzuka
23 October USA United States Austin *
30 October Mexico Mexico Mexico City
13 November Brazil Brazil Sao Paulo
20 November Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Yas Marina

* Subject to contract

