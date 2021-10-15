Following a meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council on Friday, a draft schedule for next season was released.

The calendar, which stretches from the season opener in Bahrain on March 20 and finishes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20, has been put together as the sport hopes for a more normal season.

With the last two campaigns having been badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, F1 intends for events that have not happened for the past two years – including the Australian, Canadian, Japanese and Singapore Grands Prix – to return.

However, amid ongoing uncertainty about travel restrictions in China, F1 has no plans to return to Shanghai for now.

A statement from F1 said it hoped the Chinese GP could be reinstated "as soon as conditions allow".

In place of China, Imola will be back on the schedule with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix set for April 24.

F1's first grand prix in Miami has been scheduled for May 8, and will take place between Imola and the Spanish Grand Prix on May 22.

The intensity of the schedule, and the need to get it finished in November prior to the football World Cup in November, means that there will be two triple-header runs.

Although teams have been reluctant for three races on the bounce to become a norm, they have accepted that they are a necessary evil if F1 is to deliver as normal a calendar as possible.

As part of the Concorde Agreement arrangements that govern the sport, teams need to approve the calendar, which they have duly done.

McLaren had been openly outspoken about its desire for there to be no triple headers at all, but team principal Andreas Seidl said recently that he hoped longer terms things could be trimmed back.

"It's the reality we are in at the moment," he said. "It's also great to see that actually, there is a lot of interest in Formula 1, that different markets are interested in it

"We also understand that going hopefully towards a different calendar in the long term, it's a process of transition.

"But generally our position hasn't changed. For us, we are in favour of a race calendar of maximum 20 races. I think that also on the commercial side the focus on quality and exclusivity works."

Date Grand Prix Circuit 20 March Bahrain Sakhir 27 March Saudi Arabia Jeddah 10 April Australia Melbourne 24 April Emilia Romagna Imola * 8 May Miami Miami 22 May Spain Barcelona * 29 May Monaco Monte Carlo 12 June Azerbaijan Baku 19 June Canada Montreal 3 July Great Britain Silverstone 10 July Austria Spielberg 24 July France Le Castellet 31 July Hungary Budapest 28 August Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 4 September Netherlands Zandvoort 11 September Italy Monza 25 September Russia Sochi 2 October Singapore Marina Bay * 9 October Japan Suzuka 23 October USA Austin * 30 October Mexico Mexico City 13 November Brazil Sao Paulo 20 November Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to contract