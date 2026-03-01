Skip to main content

Formula 1

Formula 1 will be harder to follow for fans in 2026 – Max Verstappen

Verstappen expects grands prix to be tricky to follow in F1’s new era

Erwin Jaeggi
Erwin Jaeggi
Published:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

For the average Formula 1 fan, understanding what happens in races won’t become any easier, according to Max Verstappen.

F1’s popularity has surged in recent years, boosted by the eponymous movie starring Brad Pitt and Netflix series Drive to Survive. But the revamped technical regulations for 2026, with much greater emphasis on energy management, could make the sport more difficult to follow, the Red Bull driver has argued.

Read Also:

Asked during Viaplay’s media day what fans will notice from all the changes, Verstappen replied: “It will be complicated to follow and to explain. That’s the main thing. In the end it’s still a Formula 1 car – a race car – and we will still qualify and race. But it will take some getting used to for everyone.

“Also in terms of overtaking. I honestly have no idea yet how that will play out. So there are still a lot of question marks for all of us. On the other hand, that also makes it interesting, because it gives you a reason to tune in.”

Regarding what it will mean for him personally, he explained: “You have a certain amount of energy you can deploy over a lap, and then it depends on how good your engine is and how efficient your car is on the straights. So there are many elements that have to come together.

“But because everyone now has the wings open on the straights, overtaking and defending will be different. The question is how much battery you can use at that moment, which is also quite limited. Those are all things that are still question marks for us as well.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Verstappen was already critical of F1’s 2026 direction during pre-season testing in Bahrain, and at Viaplay he again questioned whether F1 has taken the right path with the new regulations.

When asked whether it is at least exciting to have a new style of driving in F1, he said: “Anything you drive at the limit is difficult. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Formula 1 car, a GT car or a road car. But some things are more enjoyable to drive than others. And the way we are currently trying to explain it to the average viewer – and even when I look at the data – I do ask myself: is this really what we want?”

Adapting to a different driving style is not the issue, Verstappen stressed. “But is it the most enjoyable way? No, it’s not,” he insisted, adamant that his opinion won’t change even if Red Bull dominates this season.

“For me this has nothing to do with results. In the end it has to remain enjoyable, and you need to have fun in what you do. Even if you’re the best at your job – whether that’s racing or something else – you still need to enjoy going to work. If you don’t enjoy going to work, it won’t last long. I think that applies to everyone. It certainly wouldn’t be nice if you didn’t enjoy doing your job.”

The four-time world champion even suggested during pre-season testing that the new regulations did little to encourage him to extend his F1 career.

Asked directly how long he expected to remain in the world championship, he replied: “Hopefully for a long time. But that’s always very difficult to predict. Everything is a bit hard to assess at the moment, including where we stand. Hopefully it will all turn out better than expected.”

