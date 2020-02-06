American entrepreneur Gene Haas joined Formula 1 in 2016 with his own team, with a technical arrangement with Ferrari. Here are all of its cars...
2016: Haas-Ferrari VF-16
Photo by: Sutton Images
Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Esteban Gutierrez
2017: Haas-Ferrari VF-17
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen
2018: Haas-Ferrari VF-18
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen
2019: Haas-Ferrari VF-19
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Drivers: Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean
2020: Haas-Ferrari VF-20
Photo by: Haas F1 Team
Drivers: Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Esteban Gutierrez Shop Now , Romain Grosjean Shop Now , Kevin Magnussen
|Teams
|Haas F1 Team
|Author
|Stefan Ehlen
Gallery: All Haas F1 cars since 2016
