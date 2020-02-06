Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Haas F1 cars since 2016

Gallery: All Haas F1 cars since 2016
By:
Feb 6, 2020, 2:57 PM

American entrepreneur Gene Haas joined Formula 1 in 2016 with his own team, with a technical arrangement with Ferrari. Here are all of its cars...

2016: Haas-Ferrari VF-16

2016: Haas-Ferrari VF-16
1/5

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Esteban Gutierrez

2017: Haas-Ferrari VF-17

2017: Haas-Ferrari VF-17
2/5

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen

2018: Haas-Ferrari VF-18

2018: Haas-Ferrari VF-18
3/5

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen

2019: Haas-Ferrari VF-19

2019: Haas-Ferrari VF-19
4/5

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean

2020: Haas-Ferrari VF-20

2020: Haas-Ferrari VF-20
5/5

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Drivers: Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Gutierrez Shop Now , Romain Grosjean Shop Now , Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Stefan Ehlen

