Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch Next / Miami judge wants proof of “unavoidable” F1 noise harm in residents’ lawsuit
Formula 1 News

Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing

Pirelli has finalised the first batch of dates for its 2023 Formula 1 tyre testing programme, with the schedule obliging four teams to stay on at Imola next week.

Adam Cooper
By:
Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing

The Italian company had been struggling to find slots in this year's busy calendar, with its focus as usual on the Tuesdays and Wednesdays after grand prix weekends.

With so many back-to-back races in 2022, traditional test venues such as Barcelona and Silverstone were not possible as their races are followed by other events.

However, by opting for the weeks after the Emilia Romagna, Austrian, Hungarian and Italian GPs, Pirelli has managed to secure 17 car test days, with the total brought up to 18 by a single standalone day at Mugello.

The rules allow for 25 days in total, including wet weather running.

Teams are using their 2022 models for the testing, having deployed mule cars last year, and while there are tight restrictions on what they can do within the Pirelli test programme any track running with current machinery is usually seen as advantageous.

The 18 days are spread across nine teams, with only Haas not participating. Williams, which opted out of last year's running due to the expense of creating a mule car, is involved this time.

Three teams, namely Red Bull, Ferrari and Alpine, have opted to split their two tyre test days across two different venues.

Read Also:

The programme starts next week in Imola, with Alpha Tauri, Alfa Romeo, Alpine and Ferrari all participating, the last two attending only for a day apiece.

Ferrari will then use its second day at Mugello on June 24, on the Friday after the Canadian GP.

McLaren and Williams will run two days apiece in Spielberg after the Austrian GP in July, where they will be joined by Alpine and Red Bull Racing for a day each.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have both agreed to use their two days in Hungary, just prior to the summer break.

The final day of running, and the final dry tyre date confirmed thus far, is earmarked for Red Bull Racing at Monza after the Italian GP.

No wet tyre testing dates have been confirmed, while further 2023 dry prototype running shared across all teams is expected at two FP2 sessions later in the season.

Pirelli tyre testing dates

April 26, Imola: AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Alpine
April 27, Imola: AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari
June 24, Mugello: Ferrari
July 12, Red Bull Ring: McLaren, Williams, Red Bull
July 13, Red Bull Ring: McLaren, Williams, Alpine
August 2, Hungaroring: Mercedes, Aston Martin
August 3, Hungaroring: Mercedes, Aston Martin
September 13, Monza: Red Bull

 

shares
comments

Related video

F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch
Previous article

F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch
Next article

Miami judge wants proof of “unavoidable” F1 noise harm in residents’ lawsuit

Miami judge wants proof of “unavoidable” F1 noise harm in residents’ lawsuit
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"
Formula 1

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"

Alfa Romeo F1 team to introduce revised floor at Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo F1 team to introduce revised floor at Imola

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Alfa Romeo: "Good feeling" fighting F1 midfield instead of medical car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: "Good feeling" fighting F1 midfield instead of medical car

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"
Formula 1 Formula 1

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"

Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
11m
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
5 h
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.