Formula 1 United States GP

Franco Colapinto goes viral after surprise Doctor Doom appearance at United States GP

The Alpine driver surprised fans at a Williams event in Austin, embracing the team's Marvel collaboration with a Doctor Doom costume

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 6:44 PM

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Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images





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Alpine driver Franco Colapinto made an appearance in front of fans at a Williams event, donning a Doctor Doom cape and mask. The Argentinian certainly made the most of this weekend's Marvel connection as he posed with fans for photos.

The driver was handed the costume during a Williams fan zone in downtown Austin where the team was promoting its partnership with the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Videos of the outfit were quickly shared throughout social media with his Doomsday cosplay going viral with Marvel and Formula 1 fans. The Williams show car went down a treat with fans of the Grove outfit flocking to its event on Congress Avenue. After a successful showing at a Comic-Con event earlier this year, Williams showed off a livery inspired by the upcoming film.

The fan zone also featured a special edition comic, featuring Marvel superheroes alongside drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

Avengers: Doomsday is due to be released in December, with Robert Downey Jr playing Doctor Doom, joined by Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth alongside a number of other fan favourites from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Actors Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez are expected to be Williams’ guests at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday. And during FP1, Albon and Sainz wore superhero-themed race suits, with the former wearing a Thord-themed design and the Spaniard wearing a Captain America-themed design.

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