Franco Colapinto leaves fans in stitches with "Passenger Princess" driving lesson
Franco Colapinto showed off his trademark sarcasm during a chaotic driving lesson with Amelia Dimoldenberg for her "Passenger Princess" YouTube series
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Alpine Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto joined Amelia Dimoldenberg for another episode of her YouTube series, Passenger Princess.
The series, hosted by the British presenter best known for her Chicken Shop Date interviews, features F1 drivers giving Dimoldenberg driving lessons around the championship's circuits as she works towards gaining her driving licence.
Amid the dry and sarcastic humour, the Argentinian driver shared some insight into his early racing career. He described his move from Argentina to Italy alone at 14 years old as "very tough because from Argentina to Italy is quite far away," and discussed some of his closest friends in the paddock.
"I hate them all," he joked. "No, I'm joking. I like Alex [Albon], he was my first team-mate. Gabriel Bortoleto, we are both Latin American, we are quite close, and I like Kimi [Antonelli]."
Before fumbling their way through a parallel-parking manoeuvre, Colapinto encouraged Dimoldenberg to do a bit of 'off-roading' on the gravel. "We need to try the car on every surface," the Alpine driver said, before Dimoldenberg added: "I don't think we're meant to be doing this! It doesn't sound right."
At the time of writing, the episode had received more than 471,000 views and 32,000 likes.
"Argentinian sarcasm + British dry humour = they look like they both thought they were having a genuine conversation LMAO," one fan commented, while another added: "I love how he's just lying throughout this whole video."
"Straight-faced bulls****ing his way through this, that's our Franco right there haha," someone else posted, and another commenter wrote: "Help! He’s so sarcastic, I genuinely believed half of his jokes because he sounded so honest."
Further reactions included: "When the Argentinian is more sarcastic than the Brit," and "I just remembered not everyone speaks Spanish and they have been missing out on Franco's hilarious interviews, so sad."
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