Formula 1 Mexican GP

Fred Vasseur calls for "respect" after Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc Mexican GP clash

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has called for respect between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 11:18 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur said the first-lap clash between his drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, at the Mexican Grand Prix comes down to "a matter of respect".

Leclerc attempted to overtake Hamilton, who had started the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from pole position, at Turn 4. Both drivers went off the track and Leclerc came out ahead. During the chaos, Hamilton dropped down to third behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The Monegasque driver was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Verstappen went on to win, Hamilton finished second and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli finished third. Leclerc crossed the line in fourth.

While speaking to Sky Sports F1 following the race, Vasseur was asked what the drivers had discussed before the race and whether those discussions had been forgotten.

"I think it’s just a matter of respect, the respect for the brand, for the sponsor, for the team, for the 2,000 people working at home like hell that I think we are coming back in terms of performance, that we did a good step forward," the Frenchman explained.

"With both upgrades, the people at home are working night and day. And honestly, it’s difficult to digest for me to give up a win like this. I will have time to discuss with them, but honestly, today I’m a bit down."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Hamilton did not hold back in his comments about his team-mate after the race. The seven-time champion argued that the Maranello outfit needs to have "some serious talks behind the scenes", and the team could have "easily had a one-two" in Mexico. Leclerc added that he felt Hamilton's driving was "very much on the limit".

When asked about both drivers' comments, Vasseur preferred to deal with that privately.

"The comments of Lewis, we discuss with Lewis, and the comments of Charles, we discuss with Charles," he said. "What I see is the result. The result is that we had a win on the table. We were one-two in Mexico. The last overtaking in Mexico was in ‘72. And when you are one-two you don’t imagine that you can lose the race, and we were able to do it."

Ferrari currently sits second in the constructors' standings with 504 points, 126 points behind championship leader Mercedes. Red Bull follows in third with 382 points and McLaren sits fourth with 365 points.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Toto Wolff hits out at F1’s “entitled” drivers and “endless moaners on the radio”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Lewis Hamilton





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate





Fred Vasseur reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc clash: “It’s a matter of respect”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



10 h



Fred Vasseur reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc clash: “It’s a matter of respect”





How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP

More from

Ferrari





Who slept worst last night: Frederic Vasseur



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



4 h



Who slept worst last night: Frederic Vasseur





Why Charles Leclerc didn’t yield Mexico GP lead after cutting Turn 5



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



11 h



Why Charles Leclerc didn’t yield Mexico GP lead after cutting Turn 5





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Latest news





Who slept best last night: Kimi Antonelli



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 h



Who slept best last night: Kimi Antonelli





FIA reveals revised Junior WRC for 2027



WRC



WRC WRC 1 h



FIA reveals revised Junior WRC for 2027





How MotoGP teams and riders are organising themselves for their arrival in Qatar



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Malaysian GP



1 h



How MotoGP teams and riders are organising themselves for their arrival in Qatar





Mexico Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Mexico Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Feature

Discover prime content





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate





How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP





The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026





Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe