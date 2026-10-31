Formula 1 Mexican GP

Ferrari downplays expectations for F1 Mexico GP despite blistering Friday

Charles Leclerc topped both FP1 and FP2 on Friday in Mexico

Ed Hardy Ronald Vording

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 2:00 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur has downplayed expectations for the Mexico Grand Prix despite Charles Leclerc topping both Friday practice sessions.

The Ferrari driver set the pace with a 1m18.128s in FP1, before lowering that benchmark to 1m17.827s for FP2 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Team-mate Lewis Hamilton was also competitive, having taken fourth in opening practice, 0.738s behind Leclerc, before sitting inside the top five until his engine failed midway through FP2.

Vasseur said on Friday: “I don't have to be confident or not. We have to work, we have to try to get the best for tomorrow.

“Conditions are mega extreme, [more than] we knew before with the altitude. It's a challenge for us, but also for the others. It means that we have a lot of work to do tonight.

“It's mega bumpy, probably a bit too much before Turn 1. It's almost dangerous. We'll have to do something tonight.

“Overall I think that it was a good start of the weekend, but there's still a long way to go.”

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

The Frenchman’s comments came with last week in mind, as Ferrari topped each practice session in Austin, only to qualify fourth and fifth before finishing second and fourth.

Leclerc claimed Ferrari struggled with the track evolution, whereas Hamilton put the Q3 woes down to his tyres, and so Vasseur is wary of a similar situation occurring this weekend.

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The low-grip Mexico circuit is notorious for its track evolution, and with runaway leader Mercedes – plus the resurgent Red Bull – in form, pole is not a given for Ferrari.

“Everybody will improve, everybody will fine-tune the package with the altitude,” added Vasseur.

“It's true that it's completely extreme compared to what we have to face and the fact that for the drivers to come with this level of downforce in Mexico, it's a challenge.

“They were used to having the biggest wing of the season. I think the delta compared to last year is much smaller in Monza than in Monaco or Mexico, and it's even more of a challenge for them.”

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

But this is still seen as a great opportunity for the Italian marque to claim its third victory of the 2026 season, following Hamilton in Barcelona and Leclerc at Silverstone.

That is because Mexico City is high in altitude, which means the turbo must work harder, yet because the SF-26’s turbo is smaller than others, lag should be at a minimum.

It is for that reason that Mercedes man George Russell, for example, labelled Ferrari as the pre-weekend favourite, but Hamilton rebuffed that claim following FP2.

“I don't really agree on the turbo thing,” said the seven-time world champion. “If you look at the speeds to the Mercedes and the Red Bull, they're still massively quicker at the end of the straights, like they are every race.

“The turbo is not making a difference. It's still pulling a lot more at the end of straights.

“I think we're still losing a good two or three tenths. But the car is behaving well. Our car works pretty well.”

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