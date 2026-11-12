Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Fred Vasseur: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc “left my room joking together”

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur confirms Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc cleared the air during a private meeting in Brazil

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 1:15 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has shut down speculation of ongoing friction between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, confirming the two drivers resolved their issues during a private sit-down discussion ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The internal dynamic at Ferrari has been under scrutiny following the team's opening-lap clash in Mexico, but the chaotic, rain-soaked race at Interlagos passed without any radio arguments or disputes over position swapping between the two drivers.

Speaking to the media post-race, Vasseur confirmed that a preemptive meeting was the catalyst for the smooth operation.

"Honestly, we had a good discussion on Friday. We cleared the situation," Vasseur explained. "I think we did a good reset on the mindset, and they left my room joking together."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

While it remains to be seen if the harmony will hold through the final stretch of the season, Vasseur was visibly relieved by the outcome of the talks.

"It's good, and I hope the things will last and stay like this, but we had a good meeting on Thursday," Vasseur added.

A "mega lap" deflection

The Ferrari boss was in good spirits following the race, even using his trademark dry humour to deflect questions about the intense pressure on the pitwall. When a journalist pressed him on a specific high-stress strategy moment - asking on what lap it occurred and if the cars were still on intermediate tyres - Vasseur completely bypassed the race data.

"No, no, no, guys. This is 6:30, it's when I did my sport," Vasseur deadpanned, referring to his morning workout. "And then I made a mega lap. No confusion. The conclusion is that I'm much more stressed when I'm doing sport."

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