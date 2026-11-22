Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Fred Vasseur "more than upset" with "unacceptable" Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc Las Vegas clash

The Ferrari boss says Charles Leclerc's clash with Lewis Hamilton in Las Vegas came after the team had warned its drivers to think about the team

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:10 AM

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Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur said that Charles Leclerc's clash with Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix was "completely unacceptable", and added he was "more than upset" that the team's message to its drivers seems to have been ignored again.

Leclerc spun Hamilton around while the team-mates fought over sixth place around the streets of Las Vegas. Hamilton dropped to 10th and recovered to finish seventh, while Leclerc was given a 10-second penalty and finished 10th.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Vasseur said the team had repeated the message it gave after Mexico.

"Clearly, it's unacceptable. First, a little bit the same message as Mexico, because you have to think about the team, about the people working in Maranello, about all the stakeholders, the sponsors," he said.

The team chief revealed Ferrari had spoken to Leclerc during the race, explaining that the nature of the Las Vegas track meant its drivers had to focus on the cars around them.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

"We passed the message to Charles to not overtake, because in this kind of race, as you were saying before, you have to overtake the cars in front of you or you are passed by the others. It means that you have to do your race," he continued.

"And Charles, it's clearly a mistake that is penalising the team a lot. And it's completely unacceptable today. Honestly, I'm more than upset because that message was clear after Mexico."

The pair clashed on the opening lap in Mexico three weeks ago, when Leclerc was given a five-second penalty for passing Hamilton off the track. Ferrari then held talks with both drivers.

"We had a chat together, all together, in Brazil. Today we passed the message to think about the team when they were racing together. And the outcome is this one," Vasseur said.

"It's mega frustrating for all of us."

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Previous article Lewis Hamilton: Las Vegas penalty "really harsh" as podium chance slipped

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