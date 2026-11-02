Formula 1 Mexican GP

Fred Vasseur reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc clash: “It’s a matter of respect”

Ferrari team boss weighs in on the incident that cost Ferrari victory in Mexico

Ben Vinel Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 1:08 AM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

“When you are 1-2 at Turn 4, you don't imagine that you won't win the race.”

This statement says a lot about Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur’s disappointment following Formula 1’s Mexico Grand Prix.

Ferrari was on pole for the first time in the 2026 season, courtesy of Lewis Hamilton, with Charles Leclerc third; no grid had been so favourable to the prancing horse since 2024.

As front-row starter George Russell lost momentum ahead of Turn 1, Leclerc challenged his team-mate, who narrowly retained the advantage; the Monegasque then launched an attack around the outside of Turn 4 and was ahead at the apex, but both cars ran deep and ended up outside of the track.

The incident cost both drivers their shot at a win. Hamilton trundled back on track and was overtaken by Max Verstappen – he never found a way back past the eventual race winner – while Leclerc copped a five-second penalty for the obvious lasting advantage he retained from cutting Turn 5 and had a disappointing drive to fourth.

Leclerc partly blamed the incident on the layout – “Eventually we just need tracks that don't allow us to play with those kinds of limits and grey areas,” he reckoned – but Vasseur wouldn’t have it.

“No. The layout of the track, for sure it's not helping, because if you have a look the last couple of years we had this kind of issue, but it can't be an excuse at all,” the Frenchman said.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images

“Honestly, I'm a bit frustrated because we did a proper step forward in terms of performance the last couple of events. We were 1-2 at Turn 4. When you are 1-2 at Turn 4, you don't imagine that you won't win the race.

“It's a lot of frustration for me, but I'm not the most important – it's a lot of frustration for the 2,000 people working for the project. And this I will need time to digest.”

This is not the first incident involving both Ferrari cars this season, with Hamilton ending up in the gravel at the start of the Italian GP as Leclerc failed to leave him room – which was fine according to the official racing guidelines.

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Still, Vasseur insisted there was no need for pre-race talks with his drivers. “We can discuss ages for this, but it's not a matter to discuss before if you are on the right-hand side, if you are the left-hand side. It's my only discussion, it's a matter of respect,” he said.

Pressed on whether he could ask his drivers not to put their individual objectives over the team, Vasseur expanded: “This is typically what means respect – that they are not working for themselves, they are working for a group, they are working for a lot of sponsors, they are working for the 2,000 people of the company; the guys, when we had to push for the upgrades, they were working night and day, and we have to keep this in mind.”

However, when asked if he felt both drivers were responsible, Vasseur elusively responded: “I didn't discuss with them. Let me discuss with them first.”

Fred Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

TV lag to blame for Leclerc call

Vasseur also explained why Leclerc didn’t yield the position back to Hamilton after cutting Turn 5 – not only because Verstappen now was between them, but simply because TV lag meant they didn’t have sufficient time to make a decision.

“It was not very clear,” Vasseur said. “We had a discussion with the race control, but you have to act before Turn 11. You have five seconds’ delay between the video and the reality. It means that you are already in Turn 11.

“The regulation is clear that you have to give back the position in this case before Turn 11. And we agreed before the race that they have to do it by themselves, because for an infringement in Turn 1, it's before Turn 4. The car is in Turn 4, but we didn't see the incident on the TV [yet].”

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