Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Fred Vasseur backs FIA ruling after Charles Leclerc's Las Vegas clash with Lewis Hamilton

Fred Vasseur backs the FIA's "quite clear" penalty blaming Charles Leclerc for spinning Lewis Hamilton in Las Vegas

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 1:30 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Fred Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Formula 1 team bosses usually rush to soften the blow when stewards penalise one of their drivers. After Charles Leclerc clipped Lewis Hamilton into a spin at Turn 7 during the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur took the opposite approach - endorsing the FIA’s ruling and leaving no doubt over where responsibility lay.

Speaking to F1 TV after a bruised night in Nevada, Vasseur was asked directly whether Leclerc alone had defied team instructions or if both drivers shared fault in their heated battle for sixth place.

"No, I think... the decision of the FIA was quite clear," Vasseur answered.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

The stewards’ official verdict left equally little room for interpretation. Reviewing video and onboard footage under Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code, the stewards noted in Document 60 that Car 16 launched its inside lunge at Turn 7 from a considerable distance behind Car 44.

Applying the FIA Driving Standards Guidelines, officials determined Leclerc’s front axle was not at least alongside Hamilton’s mirror at the apex - concluding Leclerc "had not earned the right to the corner at Turn 7 and was wholly to blame for the resulting collision".

The resulting 10-second time penalty dropped Leclerc to 10th at the flag, while Hamilton recovered to seventh - leaving Ferrari with a meagre point return from a race where both cars had surged into the lead pack from 10th and 11th on the grid.

Vasseur: “Once again we destroyed the race”

What aggravated Vasseur most was not just the lost points, but the timing. Just three weeks after clear-the-air talks following their Lap 1 tangle in Mexico City - and moments after Ferrari’s pitwall had radioed a warning to Leclerc five corners prior - the same breakdown repeated itself.

"I know that he apologised, I know that he was sorry, but once again we destroyed the race today, that we could have done much better," Vasseur said. "I don't know what could be the outcome of the race because it was quite chaotic, but we can't lose points like this. And more than points, it's the motivation of everybody, the reward of the job done, the reward of the effort, and this - it's a huge frustration for me."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Vasseur wasted zero time making his anger felt, breaking onto team radio during the cooldown lap to summon Leclerc "before anything else". Speaking to F1 TV afterwards, he confirmed the initial meeting had already taken place while hinting further talks would follow once emotions cooled. "I already had the discussion with Charles tonight, but now it's better for me to digest my frustration," he added.

Later addressing written media in Las Vegas, Vasseur clarified just how blunt that first encounter had been: "It was not a discussion. I spoke." Rejecting calls to impose strict team orders in a slipstream-heavy race, he argued the issue came down to basic professionalism: "It's not a matter of rules. What can you do differently, except that you have to respect your team-mates?"

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Nico Rosberg rules George Russell out of 2027 F1 title fight: “Dug himself into a mental hole”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”





Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online





Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout

More from

Charles Leclerc





Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



8 h



Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP





Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Ferrari





Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s top-speed deficit was “brutal” at F1 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s top-speed deficit was “brutal” at F1 Las Vegas GP





Who slept worst last night: Charles Leclerc



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Who slept worst last night: Charles Leclerc





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Latest news





Judge denies Joe Gibbs Racing an injunction against Spire



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 5 h



Judge denies Joe Gibbs Racing an injunction against Spire





Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



8 h



Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP





AF Corse USA steps up to full-season IMSA GTD campaign in 2027



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 8 h



AF Corse USA steps up to full-season IMSA GTD campaign in 2027





Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 9 h



Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap

Feature

Discover prime content





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s





F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?





How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe