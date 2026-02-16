Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Barcelona joins F1 calendar rotation with Spa-Francorchamps

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Barcelona joins F1 calendar rotation with Spa-Francorchamps

Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton engineer questions: "Never about the individuals"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton engineer questions: "Never about the individuals"

How McLaren has tweaked its steering wheel to maximise F1’s 2026 hybrid

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
How McLaren has tweaked its steering wheel to maximise F1’s 2026 hybrid

Ralf Aron in hospital after breaking back in 27G Bathurst crash

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Intercontinental GT Challenge
Ralf Aron in hospital after breaking back in 27G Bathurst crash

The safety warnings that trump driver complaints on F1 2026 cars

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
The safety warnings that trump driver complaints on F1 2026 cars

Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin must "walk before we run" after Bahrain test issues

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin must "walk before we run" after Bahrain test issues

Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton engineer questions: "Never about the individuals"

With Riccardo Adami set to move into another role, Carlo Santi will step in temporarily

Alex Harrington Roberto Chinchero
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has played down the impending change of Lewis Hamilton's race engineer, insisting that such a switch isn't of massive effect to the driver. This comes after it was confirmed that Riccardo Adami would be replaced a few races into the season, something that Hamilton admitted would be "detrimental".

In his second year at Maranello, the seven-time champion will have to adapt to yet another change after arriving at the Italian squad from Mercedes. With Adami now due to be assigned to another role, Carlo Santi has been brought in to replace him temporarily. 

"It's only going to be a few races, so early on into the season, it's going to all be switching up again and I'll have to learn to work with someone new," Hamilton told the media. "So that's detrimental to me too."

Now, Vasseur has confronted questions regarding this change as he asked the media to stop running with the story. 

"It's not exactly the discussion that we had," the Frenchman said when asked about Hamilton's comments on the change. "I think the collaboration between the team and Lewis and the pitwall is very good. But I saw Lewis, not that the team was not committed, but in confidence and very open about the relationship. And my feeling is very positive with this. And we will continue to improve.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"The mindset is to try to do a better job tomorrow than today. We know that if we have areas where we can improve, we will continue to push in this direction. But Lewis was in a very good mindset on this."

Unsurprisingly, he was pushed further on this.

"Please stop with this story," he asked. "You have 22 cars, you have six or seven new engineers each year, and the same as the team principals, and probably the oldest one is Toto, you are changing three or four team principals each year, and it's not the end of the team.

"The team today is something like 1,500 people, it's not about one race engineer. The guy that you see on the pitwall is leading a team of six people working on the car. It's not a matter of individuals in F1, it's always about the team, it's never about the individuals."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How McLaren has tweaked its steering wheel to maximise F1’s 2026 hybrid
Next article Barcelona joins F1 calendar rotation with Spa-Francorchamps

Top Comments

More from
Alex Harrington

Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin must "walk before we run" after Bahrain test issues

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin must "walk before we run" after Bahrain test issues

Mike Krack: Aston Martin “has potential” but "we have a lot of work to do"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Mike Krack: Aston Martin “has potential” but "we have a lot of work to do"

Cadillac reveals how its $20m Super Bowl F1 livery launch video was made

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Cadillac reveals how its $20m Super Bowl F1 livery launch video was made
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton would start a Grenadian bobsleigh team in Winter Olympics admission

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Lewis Hamilton would start a Grenadian bobsleigh team in Winter Olympics admission

Lewis Hamilton: FIA must “take care” of Mercedes engine trick

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Lewis Hamilton: FIA must “take care” of Mercedes engine trick

Jenson Button reveals Ross Brawn’s warning about becoming Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Jenson Button reveals Ross Brawn’s warning about becoming Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate
More from
Ferrari

All Mercedes teams praise Red Bull’s new engine – but how political is it?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All Mercedes teams praise Red Bull’s new engine – but how political is it?

Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries

Charles Leclerc’s early verdict on Ferrari in F1 2026 pecking order

Formula 1
Formula 1
Charles Leclerc’s early verdict on Ferrari in F1 2026 pecking order

Latest news

Barcelona joins F1 calendar rotation with Spa-Francorchamps

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Barcelona joins F1 calendar rotation with Spa-Francorchamps

Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton engineer questions: "Never about the individuals"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton engineer questions: "Never about the individuals"

How McLaren has tweaked its steering wheel to maximise F1’s 2026 hybrid

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
How McLaren has tweaked its steering wheel to maximise F1’s 2026 hybrid