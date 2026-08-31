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Fred Vesti delights fans with Mercedes V8 demonstration run in Singapore

Mercedes F1 reserve driver Fred Vesti thrilled fans with a live demonstration run in the Mercedes W04 through Singapore’s Orchard Road

Lydia Mee
Published:
Frederik Vesti, Reserve Driver, Mercedes

Frederik Vesti, Reserve Driver, Mercedes

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Fred Vesti has completed a live street demonstration run in Singapore.

The run took place as the headline attraction of the adidas Orchard Ignition festival on Sunday 30 August, organised in partnership with Mercedes-AMG, adidas and global partner BABYMONSTER.

Vesti took to the track for three separate runs throughout Sunday afternoon, and footage of the Danish driver pulling off some doughnuts in the Mercedes W04 in front of the crowd has since been shared on social media.

"Can't imagine the atmosphere and adrenaline rush being this close to an F1 car!" one fan commented on the video that had already been seen over 136,000 times at the time of writing.

"Man, those V8 beasts are meant to be let loose!" another fan commented, while someone else posted: "Wonder how many phones came out the second that V8 fired up."

 

"Driving a Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team car through the heart of Orchard Road is going to be a special experience," Vesti said ahead of the event.

"Demonstration runs are all about bringing fans closer to the sport and giving them a taste of the speed, sound and excitement that make F1 unique.

"Singapore is already one of the standout events on our calendar, so to be part of the city's first street demo run in more than a decade is something I'm really looking forward to.

"Our sport is at its best when it connects with people, and this event does that in a really exciting way. It builds on some of the incredible activations that our team and adidas have already created; once again going beyond motorsport to bring fans of racing, music and culture together in one place.

"I'm excited to put on a show in the car, but the whole weekend is going to be special. It's a chance to create a memorable experience for fans and introduce new audiences to our sport."

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