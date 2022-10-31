Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ten things we learned from the 2022 F1 Mexican GP Next / Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect
Formula 1 News

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test

Danish Formula 2 race winner Frederik Vesti has emerged as the favourite to conduct the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test for Mercedes.

Adam Cooper
By:
Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test

The test will feature two cars per team, with race drivers running with the definitive 2023 Pirelli tyres in one car, and rookies – defined as those with no more than two Grand Prix starts – in the other.

Mercedes has a rookie slot available because Nyck de Vries has been released to drive for AlphaTauri, as recently confirmed by Franz Tost, the Faenza outfit’s boss.

Vesti was announced as a Mercedes junior driver in January 2021, and he is the most qualified candidate in the Stuttgart manufacturer’s programme.

Giving him a run in the W13 would be a logical move as he has already been doing some simulator running for the team in Brackley, and is set to do more in 2023 as both de Vries and occasional sim driver Stoffel Vandoorne are leaving the Mercedes camp.

A day in the W13 will provide Vesti with valuable experience of the real car and help with correlation.

The 20-year-old has an impressive CV. A star in karting, he progressed quickly through Danish Formula Ford and both the Danish and ADAC F4 series, finishing fourth in the latter in 2018.

Frederik Vesti, ART Grand Prix

Frederik Vesti, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

He won the inaugural Formula Regional European Championship in 2019 with Prema, before moving to FIA F3 with the same team in 2020, as team mate to Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant.

That year he scored three feature race wins, and finished fourth in the championship behind Piastri, Theo Pourchaire and Sargeant.

Having attracted Mercedes support he moved to ART for his second F3 season in 2021, It was a less productive season overall with just one race win, although he again finished fourth in the championship.

This season he moved up to F2 with ART. He won the sprint race in Baku and has this far logged four other podiums, including second places in both the sprint and feature events at Monza last month.

He lies eighth in the championship with just the Abu Dhabi finale to come, and is only nine points shy of fourth place.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ten things we learned from the 2022 F1 Mexican GP
Previous article

Ten things we learned from the 2022 F1 Mexican GP
Next article

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect

Latest news

Le Mans Virtual Series heads to classic Spa-Francorchamps for Round 3
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series heads to classic Spa-Francorchamps for Round 3

After a dramatic race at Monza, the next round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series will take place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches

The Mexican Grand Prix is always considered somewhat of an outlier on the Formula 1 calendar, owing to the altitude of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch
DTM DTM

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch

Abt Sportsline is keeping its options open regarding its choice of manufacturer for the 2023 DTM season, but is confident of extending its long-standing relationship with Audi.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.