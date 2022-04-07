Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 already feeding into 2026 car concept with 2022 data Next / Will four DRS zones help F1's racing in Australia?
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Freight delay risks are out of F1's hands, says Steiner

Formula 1 may find itself powerless to prevent an unexpected freight delay impacting the running of a grand prix weekend this year, reckons Haas boss Gunther Steiner.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Freight delay risks are out of F1's hands, says Steiner

Amid ongoing worldwide problems with the shipping of cargo, F1 escaped a near- miss ahead of the Australian Grand Prix when equipment from three teams risked not making it in time.

F1 partner DHL had to do a rescue mission to remove the freight from a delayed cargo ship and instead arrange for it fly it from Singapore.

While F1 overcame a potential issue there, MotoGP found itself having to cancel Friday running at the Argentine Grand Prix last weekend when transport planes were late arriving.

The increased disruption to worldwide freight opens up the risk that F1's compact schedule this year could expose it to a potential slip at some point.

And while Steiner, whose team missed the start of the Bahrain pre-season test because of freight delays, says F1 is doing all it can to ensure there are no problems, he is aware that some of the situation is out of its hands.

"I think F1 takes it seriously, but it's one of those scenarios you cannot really control," explained Steiner. "We all know that it's difficult now, especially with the invasion of Ukraine. I think there's a lot of cargo planes out of service now because of the sanctions to Russian companies, because they were running or flying a lot of the cargo planes.

"So it's not getting any easier. And also the ships, we now know there are difficulties there.

"But it's one of those things that are just out of [your] control. As long as you don't get your own planes, you're always counting on other people to help you out.

"Hopefully we can get through it and put a lot of effort in. I think in the moment, no one has got a guarantee of anything getting to the right place at the right time."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

As well as there being logistical problems surrounding the timing of freight, transportation costs have increased dramatically in recent months too.

DHL's Vice President of Motorsport Logistics, Paul Fowler revealed this week: "There is almost a bidding war now. Rates from Europe to Asia to Europe that were pitching at about $900 (USD) a container are now about $20,000."

The increase in costs could hit F1 teams hard, amid the budget cap era where their spending is restricted.

Steiner said F1 needs to look at the situation carefully, and potentially raise the cost cap, to ensure that teams were not caught out by busting their limits through no fault of their own.

"It's going up, and every time we speak about it, it's getting higher," said Steiner about transport costs.

Read Also:

"At some stage we need to get into real numbers, and obviously these things you just have to manage as they come along. Everybody is faced with the same issue, so I think it's a problem for everybody.

"At the end, nobody has got a disadvantage as long as everybody gets an increase and which everybody does.

"You just have to deal with it and then see how you can navigate to get to the end of the season with the budget intact and where you want it to be."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 already feeding into 2026 car concept with 2022 data
Previous article

F1 already feeding into 2026 car concept with 2022 data
Next article

Will four DRS zones help F1's racing in Australia?

Will four DRS zones help F1's racing in Australia?
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay F1 sponsorship money Australian GP
Formula 1

Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay F1 sponsorship money

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.