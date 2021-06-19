Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes may wait until winter to make Bottas/Russell decision
Formula 1 / French GP News

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Formula 1 travels to Paul Ricard this weekend for the French Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch Saturday's all-important qualifying session.

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Red Bull driver and championship leader Max Verstappen topped the times in Friday practice, leading the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas by just 0.008s, as Fernando Alonso finished a promising fourth behind Lewis Hamilton on Alpine's home turf.

Charles Leclerc made it four different manufacturers in the top five.

What time does qualifying for the French Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at Paul Ricard at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Paul Ricard throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'33.448
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'33.783 0.335
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'33.880 0.432
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'34.193 0.745
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'34.329 0.881
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'34.644 1.196
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'34.693 1.245
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'34.699 1.251
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'34.707 1.259
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'34.847 1.399
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'34.950 1.502
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'35.116 1.668
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'35.135 1.687
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'35.275 1.827
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'35.289 1.841
16 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'35.342 1.894
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'35.612 2.164
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'36.651 3.203
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'37.329 3.881
20 Israel Roy Nissany
Williams 1'37.881 4.433
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'32.872
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'32.880 0.008
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'33.125 0.253
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'33.340 0.468
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'33.550 0.678
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'33.685 0.813
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'33.696 0.824
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'33.698 0.826
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'33.786 0.914
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'33.822 0.950
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'33.831 0.959
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'33.921 1.049
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'33.955 1.083
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'34.079 1.207
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'34.447 1.575
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'34.632 1.760
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'35.266 2.394
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'35.331 2.459
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'35.512 2.640
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'35.551 2.679
View full results
