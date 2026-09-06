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From Chess.com to Monza pole: How Pierre Gasly beat George Russell twice in one afternoon

Gasly's sensational pole wasn't his only win over Russell on Saturday afternoon - as he also defeated the Mercedes driver in an online chess game right before qualifying kicked off

Oleg Karpov
Oleg Karpov
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Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly delivered one of the biggest sensations of the Formula 1 season on Saturday at Monza, scoring a shock pole position at the track where he claimed his only Formula 1 victory back in 2020.

The Frenchman beat his closest challenger and pre-session favourite George Russell by just 0.060s in the dying minutes of qualifying - earning his first-ever pole position in his nine-year F1 career.

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The pair revealed afterwards that it wasn't the first defeat Gasly had inflicted on Russell on Saturday - as they had also just finished an online chess game minutes before the start of qualifying.

"Massive congrats to Pierre because that’s an incredible performance," Russell said at the post-qualifying press conference. "We were actually finishing a game of chess about 15 minutes before qualifying and he beat me there, and I thought, 'Well, I think I’ll beat you in qualifying,' and here we are, he’s ahead of me again.

"So, yeah, huge congrats to him. Of course, I was disappointed not to get the pole position."

Gasly said he only found out on Friday that Russell was also a chess player, with the pair exchanging their accounts on the biggest online chess platform and already playing a couple of games.

"Well, I mean, since the [drivers'] briefing last night, I figured out that he’s obsessed with chess," Gasly said. "I am obsessed with chess. We have a few in the paddock, a few drivers, to be obsessed with it. So, we’ve just exchanged our IDs on Chess.com and we’ve had a little game going on, one yesterday, another one that carried on to today.

Pierre Gasly with his performance coach Ben Thorne

Pierre Gasly with his performance coach Ben Thorne

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"And I must say, before the quali, I felt pretty confident because I was picking piece after piece. And, yeah, again, for the fun story, Ben [Thorne, performance coach] told me, 'Well, you’re getting George here, but he’s going to get you in a few minutes.' I was like, 'Yeah, fuck off.'

"Turned out that, yeah, it worked out well. So, yeah, it’s been fun. I think we are very competitive and, whether it’s on the track or off the track, we do need to find our little battles everywhere we can."

Chess has become a hobby for several F1 drivers, with Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc known to regularly play against each other. Carlos Sainz is also known to be a keen player.

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