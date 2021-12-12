Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Second Mercedes protest dismissed, Verstappen confirmed as F1 champion Next / Mercedes lodges intention to appeal dismissal of Abu Dhabi protests
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Full FIA stewards' verdict on Mercedes protest over Abu Dhabi GP race restart

The FIA stewards have dismissed Mercedes’ protest over the restart of the Formula 1 title decider in Abu Dhabi, which has confirmed Max Verstappen as the drivers’ world champion.

Full FIA stewards' verdict on Mercedes protest over Abu Dhabi GP race restart

After the FIA stewards initially rejected Mercedes' protest over Max Verstappen illegally overtaking behind the safety car, a second protest was also dismissed about the restart from the late safety car period. Here's the full FIA verdict:

Protest filed by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team against the Classification established at the end of the Competition Stewards Decision:

The Protest is dismissed.

Procedure:

1. On December 12 the parties were summoned at 2015 hrs (Documents 54 and 55) and heard. The following persons were present during the hearing:

On behalf of Mercedes:
- Ron Meadows
- Andrew Shovlin
- Paul Harris (Team Legal Counsel)

On behalf of Red Bull:
- Jonathan Wheatley
- Christian Horner
- Adrian Newey

Red Bull, as an "interested party" was permitted to attend.

The hearing adjourned at 2050hrs to allow Red Bull to consider its response in further detail and reconvened at 2130hrs. The Race Director was present for the reconvened hearing.

2. At the hearing there were no objections against the composition of the Stewards panel. The parties set out oral arguments and addressed the questions asked by the Stewards.

3. At the hearing the parties referred to the documents submitted. Red Bull submitted graphical information (Exhibit A).

The claims of Mercedes:

Mercedes claimed that there were two breaches of the Sporting Regulations (Article 48.12) namely that which states "..any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car" and "…once the last lapped car has passed the leader the safety car will return to the pits at the end of the following lap."

Mercedes argued that had this been complied with, Car 44 would have won the race. They therefore requested the Stewards to amend the Classification under Article 11.9.3.h of the FIA International Sporting Code.

Red Bull's arguments in defence:

Red Bull argued that

1. "Any" does not mean "all".

2. The Article 48.13 of the Sporting Regulations states that the message "Safety Car in this lap" is the signal that it will enter the pit lane at the end of that lap.

3. That therefore Article 48.13 "overrides" Article 48.12.

4. That Article 15.3 gives the Race Director "overriding authority" over "the use of the safety car".

5. That even if all cars that had been lapped (8 in total, of which 5 were allowed to overtake the safety car) it would not have changed the outcome of the race.

Race Director's Evidence

The Race Director stated that the purpose of Article 48.12 was to remove those lapped cars that
would "interfere" in the racing between the leaders and that in his view Article 48.13 was the one
that applied in this case.

The Race Director also stated that it had long been agreed by all the Teams that where possible
it was highly desirable for the race to end in a "green" condition (i.e. not under a Safety Car).

Conclusions of the Stewards:

The Stewards consider that the protest is admissible.

Having considered the various statements made by the parties the Stewards determine the following:

That Article 15.3 allows the Race Director to control the use of the safety car, which in our determination includes its deployment and withdrawal.

That although Article 48.12 may not have been applied fully, in relation to the safety car returning
to the pits at the end of the following lap, Article 48.13 overrides that and once the message
"Safety Car in this lap" has been displayed, it is mandatory to withdraw the safety car at the end
of that lap.

That notwithstanding Mercedes' request that the Stewards remediate the matter by amending the
classification to reflect the positions at the end of the penultimate lap, this is a step that the
Stewards believe is effectively shortening the race retrospectively, and hence not appropriate.

Accordingly, the Protest is dismissed. The Protest Deposit is not refunded.

Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in
accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial
and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Second Mercedes protest dismissed, Verstappen confirmed as F1 champion
Previous article

Second Mercedes protest dismissed, Verstappen confirmed as F1 champion
Next article

Mercedes lodges intention to appeal dismissal of Abu Dhabi protests

Mercedes lodges intention to appeal dismissal of Abu Dhabi protests
Load comments

Latest news

Mercedes lodges intention to appeal dismissal of Abu Dhabi protests
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes lodges intention to appeal dismissal of Abu Dhabi protests

Full FIA stewards' verdict on Mercedes protest over Abu Dhabi GP race restart
Formula 1 Formula 1

Full FIA stewards' verdict on Mercedes protest over Abu Dhabi GP race restart

Second Mercedes protest dismissed, Verstappen confirmed as F1 champion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Second Mercedes protest dismissed, Verstappen confirmed as F1 champion

Mercedes protest against Verstappen overtaking under SC dismissed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes protest against Verstappen overtaking under SC dismissed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
8 h
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.