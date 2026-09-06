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Formula 1
Italian GP
2026 F1 Championship standings: Kimi Antonelli remains unstoppable at the top

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Formula 1
Italian GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

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Results
Formula 1 Italian GP

All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

After Kimi Antonelli's victory, here are the full results and standings from the Italian Grand Prix - the 13th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season

Basile Davoine
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

2026 Italian Grand Prix: Race Results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 53

-

2 25 Mercedes Mercedes
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 53

+3.857

3.857

3.857 1 18 Mercedes Mercedes
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 53

+14.718

14.718

10.861 2 15 Red Bull Red Bull
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 53

+19.056

19.056

4.338 1 12 McLaren Mercedes
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 53

+19.253

19.253

0.197 1 10 McLaren Mercedes
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 53

+24.655

24.655

5.402 1 8 Ferrari Ferrari
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 53

+27.351

27.351

2.696 1 6 Alpine Mercedes
8 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 53

+45.136

45.136

17.785 1 4 RB Red Bull
9 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 53

+47.353

47.353

2.217 1 2 Alpine Mercedes
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 53

+58.187

58.187

10.834 1 1 RB Red Bull
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 53

+1'05.187

1'05.187

7.000 1 Audi Audi
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 53

+1'06.187

1'06.187

1.000 2 Audi Audi
13 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 53

+1'14.117

1'14.117

7.930 2 Williams Mercedes
14 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 53

+1'15.609

1'15.609

1.492 2 Red Bull Red Bull
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 53

+1'18.958

1'18.958

3.349 1 Haas Ferrari
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 52

1 lap

2 Haas Ferrari
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 52

1 lap

2 Williams Mercedes
18 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 52

1 lap

2 Cadillac Ferrari
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 51

2 laps

2 Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 26

1 Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 23

2 Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 1

Accident Ferrari Ferrari
View full results

2026 Italian Grand Prix: Fastest Laps

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval Tyres km/h
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 53

1'23.504

M 249.746
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 37

+0.738

1'24.242

0.738 H 247.558
3 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 53

+0.860

1'24.364

0.122 M 247.200
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 51

+0.886

1'24.390

0.026 H 247.124
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 48

+1.360

1'24.864

0.474 H 245.743
6 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 53

+1.423

1'24.927

0.063 H 245.561
7 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 53

+1.429

1'24.933

0.006 H 245.544
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 45

+1.621

1'25.125

0.192 H 244.990
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+1.796

1'25.300

0.175 M 244.487
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 52

+1.837

1'25.341

0.041 S 244.370
11 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 Red Bull Red Bull 53

+2.074

1'25.578

0.237 M 243.693
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 46

+2.179

1'25.683

0.105 M 243.394
13 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 52

+2.207

1'25.711

0.028 M 243.315
14 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 47

+2.524

1'26.028

0.317 H 242.418
15 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 31

+2.684

1'26.188

0.160 M 241.968
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 RB Red Bull 42

+2.816

1'26.320

0.132 M 241.598
17 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 31

+2.852

1'26.356

0.036 H 241.497
18 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 51

+3.410

1'26.914

0.558 M 239.947
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 51

+3.821

1'27.325

0.411 S 238.818
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 8

+4.457

1'27.961

0.636 S 237.091
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 11

+4.911

1'28.415

0.454 H 235.874
View full results

Drivers' Championship

Pos. Driver Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom Belgium Hungary Netherlands Italy
1 ItalyK. AntonelliMercedes 267 18/2 29 25/1 28 31 25/1 - 15/3 8 25/1 15/3 23 25/1
2 United KingdomG. RussellMercedes 201 25/1 26 12/4 17 8 - 18/2 25/1 23 - 6/7 23 18/2
3 United KingdomL. HamiltonFerrari 191 12/4 21 8/6 10 21 18/2 25/1 10/5 22 12/4 10/5 14 8/6
4 United KingdomL. NorrisMcLaren 171 10/5 5 10/5 26 7 - 15/3 6/7 18 6/7 25/1 31 12/4
5 MonacoC. LeclercFerrari 155 15/3 19 15/3 10 16 - - 4/8 29 18/2 12/4 17 -
6 NetherlandsM. VerstappenRed Bull 127 8/6 - 4/8 14 17 - 12/4 18/2 3 15/3 18/2 3 15/3
7 AustraliaO. PiastriMcLaren 116 - 3 18/2 22 5 12/4 10/5 12/4 2 10/5 - 12 10/5
8 FranceI. HadjarRed Bull 71 - 4 - - 10 15/3 8/6 8/6 10 8/6 8/6 - -
9 New ZealandL. LawsonRacing Bulls 51 - 8 2/9 - 6 10/5 4/8 2/9 9 - 4/8 6 -
10 FranceP. GaslyAlpine 41 1/10 8 6/7 1 4 6/7 6/7 - 1 - - 2 6/7
11 United KingdomA. LindbladRacing Bulls 29 4/8 - - - 1 8/6 2/9 1/10 6 2/9 1/10 - 4/8
12 ArgentinaF. ColapintoAlpine 21 - 1 - 6 8 - 1/10 - 2 1/10 - - 2/9
13 United KingdomO. BearmanHaas 18 6/7 11 - - 1 - - - - - - - -
14 BrazilG. BortoletoAudi 10 2/9 - - - - - - - 4 4/8 - - -
15 GermanyN. HülkenbergAudi 6 - - - - - - - - - - 2/9 4 -
16 SpainC. Sainz JrWilliams 6 - 2 - 2 2 - - - - - - - -
17 ThailandA. AlbonWilliams 5 - - - 1 - 4/8 - - - - - - -
18 FranceE. OconHaas 3 - - 1/10 - - 2/9 - - - - - - -
19 SpainF. AlonsoAston Martin 3 - - - - - 1/10 - - - - - 2 -
20 JapanY. TsunodaRacing Bulls 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/10
21 CanadaL. StrollAston Martin   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 FinlandV. BottasCadillac   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 MexicoS. PérezCadillac   - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Constructors' Championship

Pos. Teamm Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom Belgium Hungary Netherlands Italy
1 GermanyMercedes 468 43 55 37 45 39 25 18 40 31 25 21 46 43
2 ItalyFerrari 346 27 40 23 20 37 18 25 14 51 30 22 31 8
3 United KingdomMcLaren 287 10 8 28 48 12 12 25 18 20 16 25 43 22
4 AustriaRed Bull 204 8 4 4 14 27 15 20 26 13 23 26 9 15
5 ItalyRacing Bulls 75 4 8 2 - 7 18 6 3 15 2 5 - 5
6 FranceAlpine 62 1 9 6 7 12 6 7 - 3 1 - 2 8
7 United StatesHaas 21 6 11 1 - 1 2 - - - - - - -
8 GermanyAudi 16 2 - - - - - - - 4 4 2 4 -
9 United KingdomWilliams 11 - 2 - 3 2 4 - - - - - - -
10 United KingdomAston Martin 3 - - - - - 1 - - - - - 2 -
11 United StatesCadillac   - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Cars Crocs in the paddock

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Sebastian Vettel

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Parade of military vehicles and police vehicles

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ferrari fans

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Raquel Stroll, Yael Shelbia

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President; Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Laura Mueller, Haas Race Engineer

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lightning McQueen

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Woody Johnson, Aston Martin stakeholder

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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