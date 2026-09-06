All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix
After Kimi Antonelli's victory, here are the full results and standings from the Italian Grand Prix - the 13th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images
2026 Italian Grand Prix: Race Results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|53
|
-
|2
|25
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|53
|
+3.857
3.857
|3.857
|1
|18
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|53
|
+14.718
14.718
|10.861
|2
|15
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|53
|
+19.056
19.056
|4.338
|1
|12
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|53
|
+19.253
19.253
|0.197
|1
|10
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|53
|
+24.655
24.655
|5.402
|1
|8
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|53
|
+27.351
27.351
|2.696
|1
|6
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|8
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|53
|
+45.136
45.136
|17.785
|1
|4
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|53
|
+47.353
47.353
|2.217
|1
|2
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|10
|Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls
|22
|53
|
+58.187
58.187
|10.834
|1
|1
|RB
|Red Bull
|11
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|53
|
+1'05.187
1'05.187
|7.000
|1
|Audi
|Audi
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|53
|
+1'06.187
1'06.187
|1.000
|2
|Audi
|Audi
|13
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|53
|
+1'14.117
1'14.117
|7.930
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|14
|L. Lawson Red Bull Racing
|30
|53
|
+1'15.609
1'15.609
|1.492
|2
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|15
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|53
|
+1'18.958
1'18.958
|3.349
|1
|Haas
|Ferrari
|16
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|52
|
1 lap
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|17
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|52
|
1 lap
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|18
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|52
|
1 lap
|2
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|19
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|51
|
2 laps
|2
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|dnf
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|26
|
|1
|Retirement
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|dnf
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|23
|
|2
|Retirement
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|dnf
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|1
|
|Accident
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|View full results
2026 Italian Grand Prix: Fastest Laps
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Lap
|Time
|Interval
|Tyres
|km/h
|1
|
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|53
|
1'23.504
|M
|249.746
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|37
|
+0.738
1'24.242
|0.738
|H
|247.558
|3
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|Audi
|Audi
|53
|
+0.860
1'24.364
|0.122
|M
|247.200
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|51
|
+0.886
1'24.390
|0.026
|H
|247.124
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|48
|
+1.360
1'24.864
|0.474
|H
|245.743
|6
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|53
|
+1.423
1'24.927
|0.063
|H
|245.561
|7
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|53
|
+1.429
1'24.933
|0.006
|H
|245.544
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|45
|
+1.621
1'25.125
|0.192
|H
|244.990
|9
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.796
1'25.300
|0.175
|M
|244.487
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|52
|
+1.837
1'25.341
|0.041
|S
|244.370
|11
|L. Lawson Red Bull Racing
|30
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|53
|
+2.074
1'25.578
|0.237
|M
|243.693
|12
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|Williams
|Mercedes
|46
|
+2.179
1'25.683
|0.105
|M
|243.394
|13
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|Haas
|Ferrari
|52
|
+2.207
1'25.711
|0.028
|M
|243.315
|14
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|RB
|Red Bull
|47
|
+2.524
1'26.028
|0.317
|H
|242.418
|15
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|Audi
|Audi
|31
|
+2.684
1'26.188
|0.160
|M
|241.968
|16
|Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|42
|
+2.816
1'26.320
|0.132
|M
|241.598
|17
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+2.852
1'26.356
|0.036
|H
|241.497
|18
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|51
|
+3.410
1'26.914
|0.558
|M
|239.947
|19
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|51
|
+3.821
1'27.325
|0.411
|S
|238.818
|20
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|8
|
+4.457
1'27.961
|0.636
|S
|237.091
|21
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|11
|
+4.911
1'28.415
|0.454
|H
|235.874
|View full results
Drivers' Championship
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|K. AntonelliMercedes
|267
|18/2
|29
|25/1
|28
|31
|25/1
|-
|15/3
|8
|25/1
|15/3
|23
|25/1
|2
|G. RussellMercedes
|201
|25/1
|26
|12/4
|17
|8
|-
|18/2
|25/1
|23
|-
|6/7
|23
|18/2
|3
|L. HamiltonFerrari
|191
|12/4
|21
|8/6
|10
|21
|18/2
|25/1
|10/5
|22
|12/4
|10/5
|14
|8/6
|4
|L. NorrisMcLaren
|171
|10/5
|5
|10/5
|26
|7
|-
|15/3
|6/7
|18
|6/7
|25/1
|31
|12/4
|5
|C. LeclercFerrari
|155
|15/3
|19
|15/3
|10
|16
|-
|-
|4/8
|29
|18/2
|12/4
|17
|-
|6
|M. VerstappenRed Bull
|127
|8/6
|-
|4/8
|14
|17
|-
|12/4
|18/2
|3
|15/3
|18/2
|3
|15/3
|7
|O. PiastriMcLaren
|116
|-
|3
|18/2
|22
|5
|12/4
|10/5
|12/4
|2
|10/5
|-
|12
|10/5
|8
|I. HadjarRed Bull
|71
|-
|4
|-
|-
|10
|15/3
|8/6
|8/6
|10
|8/6
|8/6
|-
|-
|9
|L. LawsonRacing Bulls
|51
|-
|8
|2/9
|-
|6
|10/5
|4/8
|2/9
|9
|-
|4/8
|6
|-
|10
|P. GaslyAlpine
|41
|1/10
|8
|6/7
|1
|4
|6/7
|6/7
|-
|1
|-
|-
|2
|6/7
|11
|A. LindbladRacing Bulls
|29
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|1
|8/6
|2/9
|1/10
|6
|2/9
|1/10
|-
|4/8
|12
|F. ColapintoAlpine
|21
|-
|1
|-
|6
|8
|-
|1/10
|-
|2
|1/10
|-
|-
|2/9
|13
|O. BearmanHaas
|18
|6/7
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|G. BortoletoAudi
|10
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|15
|N. HülkenbergAudi
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|4
|-
|16
|C. Sainz JrWilliams
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. AlbonWilliams
|5
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|E. OconHaas
|3
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|F. AlonsoAston Martin
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|20
|Y. TsunodaRacing Bulls
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|21
|L. StrollAston Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|V. BottasCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|S. PérezCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Constructors' Championship
|Pos.
|Teamm
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|468
|43
|55
|37
|45
|39
|25
|18
|40
|31
|25
|21
|46
|43
|2
|Ferrari
|346
|27
|40
|23
|20
|37
|18
|25
|14
|51
|30
|22
|31
|8
|3
|McLaren
|287
|10
|8
|28
|48
|12
|12
|25
|18
|20
|16
|25
|43
|22
|4
|Red Bull
|204
|8
|4
|4
|14
|27
|15
|20
|26
|13
|23
|26
|9
|15
|5
|Racing Bulls
|75
|4
|8
|2
|-
|7
|18
|6
|3
|15
|2
|5
|-
|5
|6
|Alpine
|62
|1
|9
|6
|7
|12
|6
|7
|-
|3
|1
|-
|2
|8
|7
|Haas
|21
|6
|11
|1
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Audi
|16
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|2
|4
|-
|9
|Williams
|11
|-
|2
|-
|3
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Aston Martin
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|11
|Cadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Photos from F1 Italian GP - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
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