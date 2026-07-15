Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Aprilia moves up one level in MotoGP concessions; Ducati and Honda move down

MotoGP
German GP
Aprilia moves up one level in MotoGP concessions; Ducati and Honda move down

Gabriel Bortoleto: F1 hasn't lost its 'magic'; drivers need to "turn the page" on 2026 complaints

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Gabriel Bortoleto: F1 hasn't lost its 'magic'; drivers need to "turn the page" on 2026 complaints

Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

NASCAR Atlanta, Lime Rock television ratings

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
NASCAR Atlanta, Lime Rock television ratings

Kyffin Simpson aims to replicate 2025 Nashville showing or "a couple spots better"

IndyCar
Nashville
Kyffin Simpson aims to replicate 2025 Nashville showing or "a couple spots better"

Kevin Harvick supports Bubba Wallace penalty; not sure rule is necessary

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Kevin Harvick supports Bubba Wallace penalty; not sure rule is necessary

Pierre Gasly tests new A110 Future prototype with Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Pierre Gasly tests new A110 Future prototype with Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ollie Bearman hailed as "class act" after emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus drive

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ollie Bearman hailed as "class act" after emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus drive
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Gabriel Bortoleto: F1 hasn't lost its 'magic'; drivers need to "turn the page" on 2026 complaints

The Audi man says F1 is still fun, and that people should stop moaning about the current rules

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto has suggested that drivers should “turn the page” on their grievances over the 2026 regulations, and is adamant that Formula 1 hasn’t lost its magic. 

The switch from the 2022-25 regulations, in which drivers had become accustomed to high-downforce cars that could take even the most challenging high-speed corners flat, to the 2026 rules has been a bone of contention for much of the field. 

Although the energy management aspect has been improved slightly with the Miami tweaks to the deployment regulations, which limited overall electrical power and boost usage to ensure the batteries were drained at a slower rate, this has been a small step.  

Further changes will be made in 2027 and 2028 to iron out the more heinous issues with energy management, with increases to the internal combustion engine output coming thanks to increased fuel flow limits. 

Many of the drivers had warned that Silverstone was tough on energy usage, and have suggested that the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps might be even more tough – Oscar Piastri suggested that it might be “sad” to see some of the challenge dulled by empty batteries. 

Bortoleto offered a different viewpoint after the British Grand Prix, stating that Silverstone hadn’t lost its “magic” despite some of the slower speeds through the quicker corners. 

“I don't think we’ve lost the magic of the sport,” Bortoleto said. “We are still driving f***ing quick through Copse. It's 280[kph], so I'm still lifting to do that corner. 

“It's not that easy flat, it’s not that you're like, ‘oh, we're not using all the grip we have’.  

“Obviously, last year it was a different concept, but I think we should turn the page. That's the regulations we're living right now.” 

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The Brazilian added that F1’s more negative voices needed to find a different subject, and accept that the new regulations are here to stay until the end of 2030 – after which F1 is considering a switch back to a naturally aspirated V8.  

Bortoleto says that he still takes pleasure from driving the current cars which, from the chassis side, have been largely enjoyed by the drivers due to their greater agility. 

“If there are still people complaining about it, just move the page. That's the regulations we have until 2030, if I understood correctly,” he continued. 

“And then in 2031, when we go to the new regulations, we talk about it again. 

“But we cannot spend three years talking about the same problem every time, you know, because that's what we have. The cars are still fun to drive. 

“It's different. We need to adapt to that and it's life.” 

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Pierre Gasly tests new A110 Future prototype with Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Top Comments
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge

Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

What is Racing Bulls doing that Red Bull isn't?

Formula 1
What is Racing Bulls doing that Red Bull isn't?
More from
Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto makes bold claim about Audi’s F1 chassis

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Gabriel Bortoleto makes bold claim about Audi’s F1 chassis

Shock as Audi ran upgraded F1 engine at Barcelona GP after ADUO verdict

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Shock as Audi ran upgraded F1 engine at Barcelona GP after ADUO verdict

Audi F1's Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto test new Nuvolari supercar ahead of Monaco GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Audi F1's Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto test new Nuvolari supercar ahead of Monaco GP
More from
Audi

Audi's "target" is to fight for F1 title by 2030, says Mattia Binotto

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Audi's "target" is to fight for F1 title by 2030, says Mattia Binotto

Audi's Mattia Binotto calls for F1 ADUO rethink amid exploit fears

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Audi's Mattia Binotto calls for F1 ADUO rethink amid exploit fears

Where you can find the best battles of F1 2026

Formula 1
Where you can find the best battles of F1 2026

Latest news

Aprilia moves up one level in MotoGP concessions; Ducati and Honda move down

MotoGP
German GP
Aprilia moves up one level in MotoGP concessions; Ducati and Honda move down

Gabriel Bortoleto: F1 hasn't lost its 'magic'; drivers need to "turn the page" on 2026 complaints

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Gabriel Bortoleto: F1 hasn't lost its 'magic'; drivers need to "turn the page" on 2026 complaints

Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

NASCAR Atlanta, Lime Rock television ratings

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
NASCAR Atlanta, Lime Rock television ratings

Feature

Discover prime content

Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
By Maciej Hamera
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton
View more