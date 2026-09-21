Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Why KTM must stay humble after Pedro Acosta’s win: lessons from the past 

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Why KTM must stay humble after Pedro Acosta’s win: lessons from the past 

McLaren releases behind-the-scenes look at Lando Norris's hypercar test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
McLaren releases behind-the-scenes look at Lando Norris's hypercar test

Tanak victorious on rally return at Overmountain Rally Tennessee

Other rally
Other rally
Tanak victorious on rally return at Overmountain Rally Tennessee

Why Charles Leclerc didn’t copy Lewis Hamilton’s driving style amid F1 2026 struggle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Charles Leclerc didn’t copy Lewis Hamilton’s driving style amid F1 2026 struggle

Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Austrian GP
What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Gabriel Bortoleto says his manager Fernando Alonso is just as straightforward and sarcastic behind the scenes as he appears publicly

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

Audi Formula 1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto says his manager, two-time champion Fernando Alonso, is exactly the same behind the scenes as he appears in the media.

Bortoleto is now in his second season in the championship, having made his F1 debut in 2025 with Sauber before Audi formally took over the Swiss team at the start of this year. During his rise through the motorsport ranks, the Brazilian driver has been managed by Alonso's A14 Management agency.

During an appearance on The Fast And The Curious podcast, Bortoleto was asked if there is a different, more private side to the Aston Martin driver that the public does not get to see. 

"He's very straightforward when he's in [front of] the cameras. He's like what he shows. One of his qualities is that he doesn't fake it. So, I think people know how he is," Bortoleto explained.

"I love that he's very sarcastic many times, with many stuff, but people already know [that], but most of the time he's being sarcastic, and it's so funny. I love it. I laugh so much about it."

The 21-year-old said that he "likes" Alonso's sarcasm, adding "it's quite funny".

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Bortoleto joins a long list of drivers under A14 Management, including Maximilian Guenther, Clement Novalak, Nikola Tsolov, Pepe Marti, Sebastian Montoya, Chloe Chambers, Cenyu Han, Andres Cardenas and Carl Bennett.

Alonso described Bortoleto as "the best rookie of this generation" in 2025 after he finished sixth at the Hungarian Grand Prix behind Alonso in fifth. 

"He commits few errors, always putting pressure. He's [Bortoleto] the best rookie of this generation," Alonso said at the time. "If he was English, or something, and finished sixth in a Sauber, he'd be in all the news tomorrow. What he does is exceptional."

After finishing 19th in the drivers' championship in his rookie season, Bortoleto currently sits 14th in the standings with 10 points. By comparison, his experienced team-mate Nico Hulkenberg sits 15th with seven points.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

McLaren releases behind-the-scenes look at Lando Norris's hypercar test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
McLaren releases behind-the-scenes look at Lando Norris's hypercar test

Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results
More from
Fernando Alonso

Guenther Steiner fires back at Mohammed Ben Sulayem over Fernando Alonso remarks

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Guenther Steiner fires back at Mohammed Ben Sulayem over Fernando Alonso remarks

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso adds striking chrome Bugatti Veyron to "astounding" car collection

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fernando Alonso adds striking chrome Bugatti Veyron to "astounding" car collection

Aston Martin partner Honda replaces F1 power unit boss

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Aston Martin partner Honda replaces F1 power unit boss

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news

Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Why KTM must stay humble after Pedro Acosta’s win: lessons from the past 

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Why KTM must stay humble after Pedro Acosta’s win: lessons from the past 

McLaren releases behind-the-scenes look at Lando Norris's hypercar test

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
McLaren releases behind-the-scenes look at Lando Norris's hypercar test

Feature

Discover prime content

Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Italy’s next F1 world champion?

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself
View more