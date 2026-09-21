Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Audi Formula 1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto says his manager, two-time champion Fernando Alonso, is exactly the same behind the scenes as he appears in the media.

Bortoleto is now in his second season in the championship, having made his F1 debut in 2025 with Sauber before Audi formally took over the Swiss team at the start of this year. During his rise through the motorsport ranks, the Brazilian driver has been managed by Alonso's A14 Management agency.

During an appearance on The Fast And The Curious podcast, Bortoleto was asked if there is a different, more private side to the Aston Martin driver that the public does not get to see.

"He's very straightforward when he's in [front of] the cameras. He's like what he shows. One of his qualities is that he doesn't fake it. So, I think people know how he is," Bortoleto explained.

"I love that he's very sarcastic many times, with many stuff, but people already know [that], but most of the time he's being sarcastic, and it's so funny. I love it. I laugh so much about it."

The 21-year-old said that he "likes" Alonso's sarcasm, adding "it's quite funny".

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Bortoleto joins a long list of drivers under A14 Management, including Maximilian Guenther, Clement Novalak, Nikola Tsolov, Pepe Marti, Sebastian Montoya, Chloe Chambers, Cenyu Han, Andres Cardenas and Carl Bennett.

Alonso described Bortoleto as "the best rookie of this generation" in 2025 after he finished sixth at the Hungarian Grand Prix behind Alonso in fifth.

"He commits few errors, always putting pressure. He's [Bortoleto] the best rookie of this generation," Alonso said at the time. "If he was English, or something, and finished sixth in a Sauber, he'd be in all the news tomorrow. What he does is exceptional."

After finishing 19th in the drivers' championship in his rookie season, Bortoleto currently sits 14th in the standings with 10 points. By comparison, his experienced team-mate Nico Hulkenberg sits 15th with seven points.