Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Gabriel Bortoleto's partner Isabella Bernardini shows off custom Audi dress at Brazil GP

Gabriel Bortoleto's partner Isabella Bernardini turned heads at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee Isa Fernandes

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 2:28 PM

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Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Gabriel Bortoleto's partner Isabella Bernardini arrived at Interlagos ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix in a one-off dress made from Audi's special adidas range for the race.

The dress was made by designer and upcycler Fiona Roerig, who worked with the team and Bernardini to incorporate their ideas into the design. The dress has been upcycled from the adidas Sampa Soul collection, which the German outfit launched for Bortoleto's home race.

The colours come straight from that range, with forest green set against metallic gold, while the embroidery draws on São Paulo's history of crochet and needlework.

Bernardini also included references to Bortoleto by incorporating his race number, five, into the design.

Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the unique design. "Beautiful merchandising by Isabella! And there couldn't be a better number one supporter and fan for our Brazilian boy!" one commented on X, while another added: "Ahh I love it!! She looks gorgeous. We need merch like this!!"

"A team where everyone gets treated equally. Impressive," someone else posted, while another comment read: "That dress is gorgeous."

Bortoleto will start his home grand prix from 19th on the grid after sliding into the barriers during a rain-soaked qualifying session.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Early in the qualifying, I was trying to keep some distance from Ollie [Bearman], as I was catching up to him," Bortoleto told the media after qualifying.

"I ended up locking the front wheel and couldn’t stop the car in time before hitting the wall. It wasn’t a hard impact, but it shifted the wing, and we couldn’t continue like that. They tried to replace it, but there wasn’t enough time.

"At the start of qualifying, it was very wet. Coming out of turns 4 and 5, you couldn’t go full throttle. Honestly, at the corner where I crashed, it was very easy to lock a wheel and end up in the wall."

He added: "For now, I just want to go home and rest; it’s been a very long day. Everything had been going incredibly well until I made a mistake in qualifying. I need to clear my head, and tomorrow we’ll figure out the plan. I’ll likely be starting from the back, or close to it. I just want to try and put together a strong recovery race."

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