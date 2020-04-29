Formula 1
Gallery: Black and gold liveries in F1

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault
1/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 91

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 91
2/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
3/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR5 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR5 Ford
4/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti in the new Lotus 79

Mario Andretti in the new Lotus 79
5/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacky Ickx, Lotus, Ronnie Peterson, Lotus

Jacky Ickx, Lotus, Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
6/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72E Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72E Ford
7/60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72
8/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford, waits in the pits

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford, waits in the pits
9/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
10/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Dave Walker, Lotus 72D Ford, leads Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Dave Walker, Lotus 72D Ford, leads Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
11/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford, celebrates victory as he takes the chequered flag

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford, celebrates victory as he takes the chequered flag
12/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
13/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford
14/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
15/60

Photo by: David Phipps

Lotus mechanics around Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Lotus mechanics around Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
16/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
17/60

Photo by: David Phipps

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford
18/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
19/60

Photo by: David Phipps

Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford

Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford
20/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford

Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford
21/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson waits in his Lotus 72E Ford, overseen by Colin Chapman

Ronnie Peterson waits in his Lotus 72E Ford, overseen by Colin Chapman
22/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford
23/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michel Leclere, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford, leads Alan Jones, Surtees TS19 Ford

Michel Leclere, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford, leads Alan Jones, Surtees TS19 Ford
24/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05

Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05
25/60

Photo by: David Phipps

Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford

Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford
26/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford

Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford
27/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford

Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford
28/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

A pair of JPS liveried Piper Navajo Chieftains owned by Colin Chapman, Lotus Team Owner sit on the runway at Silverstone

A pair of JPS liveried Piper Navajo Chieftains owned by Colin Chapman, Lotus Team Owner sit on the runway at Silverstone
29/60

Photo by: David Phipps

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1
30/60

Photo by: David Phipps

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
31/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1
32/60

Photo by: David Phipps

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
33/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford, and Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, lead the field at the start

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford, and Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, lead the field at the start
34/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford
35/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford, waits in the pits

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford, waits in the pits
36/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, leads from teammate Ronnie Peterson and Niki Lauda, Brabham BT46 Alfa Romeo, at the start, as Riccardo Patrese, Arrows FA1 Ford, runs wide on to the grass

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, leads from teammate Ronnie Peterson and Niki Lauda, Brabham BT46 Alfa Romeo, at the start, as Riccardo Patrese, Arrows FA1 Ford, runs wide on to the grass
37/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
38/60

Photo by: David Phipps

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
39/60

Photo by: David Phipps

World Champion Mario Andretti, Lotus 79

World Champion Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
40/60

Photo by: David Phipps

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
41/60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 87 Ford

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 87 Ford
42/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Derek Daly, March 811-Ford Cosworth

Derek Daly, March 811-Ford Cosworth
43/60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Keke Rosberg, Wolf-Cosworth

Keke Rosberg, Wolf-Cosworth
44/60

Photo by: David Phipps

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
45/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault
46/60

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T-Renault celebrates 1st position with Team Manager Peter Warr in parc ferme, portrait

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T-Renault celebrates 1st position with Team Manager Peter Warr in parc ferme, portrait
47/60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
48/60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T
49/60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
50/60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31 crashed out of the race after contact with Sebastien Buemi, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR6

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31 crashed out of the race after contact with Sebastien Buemi, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR6
51/60

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz / Motorsport Images

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T-Renault

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T-Renault
52/60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T sends the sparks flying as he climbs Eau Rouge

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T sends the sparks flying as he climbs Eau Rouge
53/60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31 crashed out of the race after contact with Sebastien Buemi, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR6

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31 crashed out of the race after contact with Sebastien Buemi, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR6
54/60

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz / Motorsport Images

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31 retires with a fire and explosion

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31 retires with a fire and explosion
55/60

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E20

Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E20
56/60

Photo by: Emily Davenport

Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E21 Renault returns to the pits

Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E21 Renault returns to the pits
57/60

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
58/60

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
59/60

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
60/60

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Apr 29, 2020, 3:25 PM

Team Lotus' John Player Special livery is one of the more recognisable colour schemes in the history of Formula 1, and was replicated by Haas last year. With help from our friends at Motorsport Images, we've compiled a selection of popular black and gold liveries in grand prix racing.

About this article

Series Formula 1

