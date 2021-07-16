Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / 2022 F1 car unveil News

Gallery: F1 2022 car with teams' current liveries

Formula 1 teams have illustrated how the next generation of grand prix cars will look like in 2022 by showcasing the launch model in their current liveries.

Red Bull Racing 2022 F1 car

Red Bull Racing 2022 F1 car
1/25

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing 2022 F1 car

Red Bull Racing 2022 F1 car
2/25

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing 2022 F1 car

Red Bull Racing 2022 F1 car
3/25

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Mercedes 2022 F1 car

Mercedes 2022 F1 car
4/25

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes 2022 F1 car

Mercedes 2022 F1 car
5/25

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes 2022 F1 car

Mercedes 2022 F1 car
6/25

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes 2022 F1 car

Mercedes 2022 F1 car
7/25

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

McLaren 2022 F1 car

McLaren 2022 F1 car
8/25

Photo by: McLaren

AlphaTauri 2022 F1 car

AlphaTauri 2022 F1 car
9/25

Photo by: AlphaTauri

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car
10/25

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car
11/25

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car
12/25

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car

Aston Martin 2022 F1 car
13/25

Photo by: Aston Martin

Alpine 2022 F1 car

Alpine 2022 F1 car
14/25

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine 2022 F1 car

Alpine 2022 F1 car
15/25

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine 2022 F1 car

Alpine 2022 F1 car
16/25

Photo by: Alpine

Alfa Romeo Racing 2022 F1 car

Alfa Romeo Racing 2022 F1 car
17/25

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing 2022 F1 car

Alfa Romeo Racing 2022 F1 car
18/25

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing 2022 F1 car

Alfa Romeo Racing 2022 F1 car
19/25

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing 2022 F1 car

Alfa Romeo Racing 2022 F1 car
20/25

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Williams 2022 F1 car

Williams 2022 F1 car
21/25

Photo by: Williams

Williams 2022 F1 car

Williams 2022 F1 car
22/25

Photo by: Williams

Haas 2022 F1 car

Haas 2022 F1 car
23/25

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas 2022 F1 car

Haas 2022 F1 car
24/25

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas 2022 F1 car

Haas 2022 F1 car
25/25

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

F1 revealed the first images of a full-sized 2022 car at Silverstone on Thursday, as the sport prepares for its biggest technical overhaul since the introduction of the V6 hybrid engines in 2014.

The design commissioned by F1 looks radically different to what's currently used in the sport, with a low rear wing and front wheel arches two of the most visually striking elements on the car.

The aim of the overhaul is to improve the quality of racing and make it easier for drivers to follow each other in traffic without compromising the performance of their cars. Ground effect is one way the rulemakers are planning to achieve this goal.

F1 presented the car in a colour scheme of its own, incorporating logos of its sponsors and partners on the bodywork. 

Now, nine of the 10 teams have shown how next year's cars will look like with their current liveries using computer-generated models, offering fans a better view into the future of F1.

