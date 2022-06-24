Although Gasly was under contract with AlphaTauri until the end of next year, news of Sergio Perez’s two-year deal at Red Bull led to questions about Gasly’s future, given his aspirations to return to the senior squad in the future.

But AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost stressed in Canada last weekend that Gasly was “100% confirmed” to be staying in Faenza for next year, saying: “He has a valid contract.”

The team has now moved to officially announce that Gasly will be staying put for the 2023 season.

“The 26-year-old Frenchman has been with us since 2017 and this continuity will be a great asset, as he enjoys an excellent working relationship with his group of engineers and everyone in the team,” AlphaTauri said in a statement.

“Pierre is a proven race winner, with three podiums and three fastest race laps and to date, he has scored a total of 325 points in Formula 1. He has also developed a reputation as a very strong qualifier.”

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia AlphaTauri Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“I have been with this team for five years now and I am proud of the journey we’ve been through together and the progress we have made,” said Gasly.

“I’m happy to remain with my Scuderia AlphaTauri team. This year’s new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future.”

Gasly made his F1 debut for AlphaTauri’s predecessor, Toro Rosso, in 2017, and has spent the entirety of his grand prix career with the Italian squad bar a 12-race stint at the sister Red Bull team in early 2019.

Since returning to AlphaTauri, Gasly has scored one race win and two further podium finishes, making him the most successful driver in the team’s history.

“We are really pleased to confirm that Pierre stays with us in 2023,” added Tost. “He is definitely in the group of the best and most competitive drivers in F1 and has proven his abilities during all the time he has spent with us.

“Undoubtedly, Pierre can play a major role in the team having a successful season next year and it will be down to us to provide him with a competitive car, so that he can continue to deliver excellent results.”

Gasly has endured a tricky start to the 2022 season blighted by bad luck, resigning him to just 16 points and a best finish of fifth in Azerbaijan.

His teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, is out of contract at the end of the year, but Tost indicated in Canada that he was impressed with how the Japanese driver was faring in his second F1 season.

“Yuki has improved a lot,” Tost said. “He did a fantastic job, I must say.”