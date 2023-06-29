Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton suggests ban on early F1 car development work Next / 2023 F1 Austrian GP session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Gasly: Everyone has responsibility to stop blocking in Austria F1 qualifying

Pierre Gasly reckons Formula 1 teams, drivers and engineers all share responsibility to ensure both qualifying sessions for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix are not blighted by traffic and blocking.

Matt Kew
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

The Red Bull Ring lap is the fifth-shortest on the 2023 calendar at 2.68 miles. However, its high-speed nature means that in a dry session it is likely to produce the quickest time.

Max Verstappen claimed pole at the circuit last season in 1m04.984s. The next-fastest was his 1m10.342s run at Zandvoort.

In previous years, this has led to congested out-laps as drivers seek clear air for their flying laps. Meanwhile, drivers have been found guilty of impeding by the stewards in the previous two races.

With the Austrian GP weekend to feature two qualifying sessions by virtue of being the second sprint round to run under the revised format, the topic of blocking is likely to come to the fore.

Alpine driver Gasly, who was penalised for blocking in Spain but then was held up by Carlos Sainz last time out in Canada, said everyone had a role to play in ensuring impeding was kept to a minimum.

He said: “It’s always tricky. In Canada, it really impeded and had a pretty big impact on our overall race weekend. As a driver, you always try to do your best.

“There are some tracks that are very easy to control the traffic, some others which are way more difficult. Montreal is one of these tracks which is tricky, Austria is going to be bad.

“I think on this specific track, everyone as a team - from drivers, engineers, to everyone that can help and support us inside the car to do a better job - will have to be on their top game because it’s a short track. Everybody’s trying to get gaps.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, in the drivers press conference

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, in the drivers press conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Gasly added that the impact on having a lap compromised by being blocked, or from the stewards penalising drivers, meant that a congested qualifying session often disrupted entire weekends.

He continued: “You don’t want to impede anyone and affect [others]. Sometimes it does penalise your entire weekend.

“It’s not only just qualifying but from the moment you start 17th from the back of the grid, it just changes the entire philosophy of your race. It’s going to be tricky.

“Hopefully everyone can manage it in the best way they can.”

F1 drivers are due to meet FIA representatives on Thursday evening. Grand Prix Drivers’ Association president George Russell reckoned clarity and consistency of the enforcement of rules would be addressed.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso led driver calls for F1 to consider a short-term format switch for shorter layouts by splitting the 20-car Q1 into groups as per junior series at Monaco.

The two-time world champion added that, in the long-run, the championship should consider a return of one-car, one-lap qualifying shootouts to provide better exposure for teams and sponsors.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton suggests ban on early F1 car development work

2023 F1 Austrian GP session timings and preview
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Verstappen: F1 drivers almost looked like "amateurs" over Austria track limits

Verstappen: F1 drivers almost looked like "amateurs" over Austria track limits

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Verstappen: F1 drivers almost looked like "amateurs" over Austria track limits Verstappen: F1 drivers almost looked like "amateurs" over Austria track limits

Allison: "Way too early to judge" F1 cost cap impact

Allison: "Way too early to judge" F1 cost cap impact

Formula 1

Allison: "Way too early to judge" F1 cost cap impact Allison: "Way too early to judge" F1 cost cap impact

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Latest news

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice

Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70

Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70 Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70

McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty

McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty

FIA to trial wet weather F1 wheel arches in Silverstone test

FIA to trial wet weather F1 wheel arches in Silverstone test

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA to trial wet weather F1 wheel arches in Silverstone test FIA to trial wet weather F1 wheel arches in Silverstone test

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe