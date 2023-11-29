Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

Gasly: Hamilton would have gone straight if he didn’t hit me in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Pierre Gasly said Lewis Hamilton would have gone straight on had he not hit the back of the Frenchman’s Alpine during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

The pair made contact early in the race, leaving Gasly with diffuser damage that cost him downforce and lap time.

The FIA stewards looked at the incident, but opted to take no action. Explaining their decision they noted: “Car 10 locked its front right tyre into Turn 6 resulting in that car approaching the turn on a slightly different line at a slightly lower speed, which was obviously unexpected by the driver of car 44.

“Car 44 made light contact with the rear of car 10 in the turn. The stewards determine that no driver was wholly or predominantly to blame.”

Gasly, who a few laps after the contact was also left frustrated by a strategy call that dropped him behind team-mate Esteban Ocon, eventually finished 13th.

“It wasn't my day,” he said on Sunday. “Most of the damage was done when Lewis came at the back of my car and just destroyed the whole diffuser at the back of it. After that I was losing a lot of points of downforce.

“I braked late. I was surprised that he went even later - he would have gone straight if I wasn't there. I started to have a bit of front graining, I locked up a bit, but still made the corner.

“I think he just missed the braking point, and then basically ran up the back of my car. It was quite an impact, and it was just enough to break and lose some parts of the diffuser. So not great.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Asked about the lack of any penalty, he said: "I mean, it's harsh, because on one side, I can lose 15-20 seconds of race time. Nothing, let's say, of my control. So on one side it's hard.

“On another side, yeah, he made a mistake and came in the back of my car. So it's a tough one. But it clearly cost me quite a lot today.”

Gasly insisted that the call that led to Ocon getting ahead was wrong, while conceding that points remained out of reach anyway.

“Obviously I wasn't happy with the strategy call,” he said. “And this will be reviewed and we made a mistake and I'm sure we'll learn from it.

“It should not happen, I think, the leading car always has priority. And we know it should not happen. I'm sure we'll learn from it. I'm sure it won't happen again.

“But then with all the downforce I was losing, [we're] talking four tenths a lap for 40 laps, maybe there was a P10 to fight for with [Lance] Stroll, but I don't think there was much more than that today. So, not the easiest race to finish the year.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge
Next article 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Formula 1

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

The Olympian who saved Brazil's F1 race

The Olympian who saved Brazil's F1 race

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

The Olympian who saved Brazil's F1 race The Olympian who saved Brazil's F1 race

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Pierre Gasly
More from
Pierre Gasly
Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race

Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Latest news

Chase Elliott voted NASCAR Cup's Most Popular Driver again

Chase Elliott voted NASCAR Cup's Most Popular Driver again

NAS NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott voted NASCAR Cup's Most Popular Driver again Chase Elliott voted NASCAR Cup's Most Popular Driver again

Hamlin "a long way from where I need to be" after shoulder surgery

Hamlin "a long way from where I need to be" after shoulder surgery

NAS NASCAR Cup

Hamlin "a long way from where I need to be" after shoulder surgery Hamlin "a long way from where I need to be" after shoulder surgery

NASCAR champ Blaney “poked around” idea of Indy 500 bid with Penske

NASCAR champ Blaney “poked around” idea of Indy 500 bid with Penske

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

NASCAR champ Blaney “poked around” idea of Indy 500 bid with Penske NASCAR champ Blaney “poked around” idea of Indy 500 bid with Penske

F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season

F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season

F1 Formula 1

F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe