Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Next / The low-drag F1 wing that helped Red Bull top Bahrain GP speed traps
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Gasly heading for early F1 grid penalty after Bahrain “barbecue”

AlphaTauri Formula 1 Pierre Gasly may have taken a step towards an early grid penalty in 2022 after a suspected battery failure in Bahrain triggered a “barbecue.”

Adam Cooper
By:
Gasly heading for early F1 grid penalty after Bahrain “barbecue”

Gasly stopped on track after his car cut out late in the race, and a spectacular fire ensued that led to a safety car period.

The Faenza team now has to undertake a substantial rebuild before next weekend’s Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah, and may even change the Frenchman’s chassis.

However, a longer term concern is that the team admits he may have to discard one of the two Honda energy stores he is allocated for the season after just one race weekend, which would almost certainly guarantee a grid penalty as he won’t be able to do the remaining races without a further change. Other PU elements might also have been damaged by the fire.

Gasly had enjoyed a strong race at Sakhir and had been fighting with the likes of Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen before he stopped.

“I literally had zero warning, which is very strange,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the DNF. “I'm not not too sure what happened yet, just out of Turn 1 the whole car switched off, and I parked it. Then basically a barbecue at the back of the car.

“We were super confident after testing, we didn't have one single issue, and just shows this sport keeps you grounded all the time, you can never be overconfident about anything. I just hope the engine is not gone, but we’ll deal with it.

“So not the finish we would have liked, and especially after the race was going so well with a great start, great battle with Fernando, which was pretty fun, and then after also with Kevin. We were in P8 quite comfortably, so just a big shame to miss on these points.”

AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton confirmed that the team had no warning of any issues.

"It was an instantaneous failure, a total power loss electrically,” he told Motorsport.com. “At the moment it’s potentially related to the battery, we don't know exactly. So we're still investigating. We've got to find the fault first, but one scenario is that we have to change a power unit element.

“One minute the car was running, and then it was off, total failure. We lost power immediately, the car stopped and we had a fire. The source of the fire could be things that were very hot not being cooled properly. We've had a look at it, there's a lot of superficial damage.”

Read Also:

Egginton conceded that the crew now had a lot of work on its hands before the car runs on Friday on Jeddah.

“We're still assessing, but as a minimum the rear suspension will be new, a lot of the wiring will be new, the bodywork was singed. We'll assess the battery, we'll assess the ICE, because there's a lot of fire extinguishant gone over the car. Worst case, it's a power unit element and a chassis, but at the moment, it's too early to say.

“Anything that's connected to the power unit or the gearbox would have got hot, the fire was around the area, And again, everything's had fire extinguishant all over it. So we could potentially change all these bits and send them back to the factory for full inspection.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order
Previous article

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order
Next article

The low-drag F1 wing that helped Red Bull top Bahrain GP speed traps

The low-drag F1 wing that helped Red Bull top Bahrain GP speed traps
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

More from
AlphaTauri
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car AlphaTauri launch
Video Inside
Formula 1

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.