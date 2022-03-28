Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Next / Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says he was 'screaming in pain' and "dying inside the car" after experiencing intestinal pain in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

Gasly says he struggled with the issue over the last 15 laps of the Jeddah race, but he managed to keep going and finish in eighth place.

The Frenchman had run strongly in the first part of the race, behind the group consisting of Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen, but lost out by pitting just before the safety car.

Fighting back to finish in eighth place, the result came as a huge relief for the team following Gasly's fiery retirement in Bahrain and a terrible weekend in Jeddah for Yuki Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver could not take part in qualifying or the race, stopping on track with an oil pressure issue on the laps to the grid for the race start.

There was also a series of problems for Gasly this weekend, including clutch gremlins and floor damage, which meant, combined with the intestine pain, he was happy to gain points.

"I'm really happy, but it was very unlucky timing with the pitstop," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was relieved with scoring points.

"So we boxed, and literally as I came out of the pit I saw the safety car came out. So I dropped to P14 after that, and I managed to make our way back to P8. I think we can be happy.

"It's been the most painful last 15 laps of my entire career. I don't know what's happened with my intestine, but I was dying inside the car, I was screaming because of pain, and I'm just happy the race is done and we managed to secure the P8.

"On braking and every left corner I had the feeling like there was someone stabbing inside the intestine, so it was not nice.

"It was mainly on the right side, so I need to see the doctor. The last five laps it was just about surviving, and I was just massively in pain.

"So just counting the laps to the end, and that's why I'm happy we managed to finish the race in P8."

Gasly admitted that he was concerned by the series of problems suffered by the team in the early races, but he's confident there will be improvements.

Read Also:

"I must say it's been reliability-wise very difficult, the two first weekends," Gasly said. "The testing went so well, we were super confident.

"We lost some points in Bahrain, on my side. And then Yuki didn't qualify, and he didn't even take the start.

"So as a team, obviously it's quite painful to see that. But I'm confident within the team to find the solutions. We've been very reliable last year and the past few years, but clearly it's been quite tough for these first two weekends."

shares
comments

Related video

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller
Previous article

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller
Next article

Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"

Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts Australian GP
Formula 1

FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts

Gasly "can still improve" in 2022, says AlphaTauri F1 boss Tost
Formula 1

Gasly "can still improve" in 2022, says AlphaTauri F1 boss Tost

More from
AlphaTauri
Gasly heading for early F1 grid penalty after Bahrain “barbecue” Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Gasly heading for early F1 grid penalty after Bahrain “barbecue”

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car AlphaTauri launch
Video Inside
Formula 1

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car

AlphaTauri showcases new livery in AT03 video reveal AlphaTauri launch
Formula 1

AlphaTauri showcases new livery in AT03 video reveal

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.